All Saints Cathedral chaos: NCIC warns against political intolerance

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has condemned the disruption of a meeting at Nairobi's All Saints Cathedral on June 12, 2026, and warned that rising political intolerance and organised violence pose a serious threat to Kenya's democracy and national unity ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the commission said the attack reflected a worrying trend in which intimidation and "goonism" are increasingly being used as tools of political competition, undermining constitutional freedoms and public confidence in democratic institutions.

"Any attempt to disrupt lawful gatherings or silence differing opinions through intimidation or violence is a direct affront to the Constitution and the democratic values that bind our nation together," said the Commission's Chair Kepha Omae.

NCIC said political competition should be driven by ideas, policies and respectful debate rather than coercion, violence and fear. The commission urged political leaders, parties and their supporters to uphold the rule of law and promote peaceful engagement.

The commission also cautioned against a repeat of election-related violence that has previously led to loss of life, displacement and social divisions, while calling on young people not to be drawn into political violence or criminal activities.

"Kenya’s youth are a vital force for innovation, peace, and nation-building. Their energy and leadership should be directed toward strengthening democracy and fostering inclusive development rather than advancing division or disorder."

NCIC further called on religious leaders, civil society organisations, the media and citizens to promote dialogue, tolerance and mutual respect

It urged law enforcement agencies to investigate all incidents of political violence swiftly and impartially and pledged to strengthen monitoring, conflict prevention and civic education efforts as the country prepares for the 2027 polls.

In addition, NCIC said it will expand civic education programmes to raise awareness of constitutional rights, democratic values, responsible leadership and the importance of resolving disputes through lawful and peaceful means.

“These efforts are intended to reinforce a culture where dialogue prevails over confrontation and unity triumphs over division,” the commission said.

Two people have since been arrested over the incident.