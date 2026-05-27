Governor Nathif assents to Garissa supplementary budget

Garissa Governor Nathif Jama Adam has assented to the county’s Second Supplementary Budget Estimates for the 2025/2026 financial year following unanimous approval by the County Assembly.

The Governor said the budget was passed following extensive public participation and consultations with stakeholders across Garissa County.

Nathif Jama said the revised budget will strengthen service delivery and support the implementation of ongoing development projects in key sectors.

He noted that the adjustments are intended to help the county government respond more effectively to the needs of residents while accelerating priority programmes.

“The supplementary budget will enable the county to improve delivery of essential public services and fast-track development initiatives across Garissa,” the governor said.

The ceremony was attended by County Assembly Speaker Abdi Idle Gure, Chairperson of the Committee on Finance, Budget and Appropriations Omar Abdi Hassan, Majority Leader Mohamed Abdi Farah and the Deputy Clerk of the Assembly.

Speaker Abdi Idle Gure said the supplementary budget is expected to boost funding for priority sectors and improve implementation of programmes aimed at enhancing livelihoods and public services in the region.

The approval comes as county governments across Kenya continue reviewing budgets to align spending with emerging development needs and economic demands during the current financial year.