Ruto urges unity, peace and compassion as Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Adha

President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to embrace unity, compassion and peaceful coexistence as Muslim faithful in Kenya and across the world mark Eid-ul-Adha, one of the most important celebrations in the Islamic calendar.

In a message issued on Tuesday, May 26, 2027, the President extended his wishes to Muslims observing the holy occasion, saying the festival serves as a reminder of the values of sacrifice, faith and obedience demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim. The celebration comes after the Day of Arafat and coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

“As Muslim faithful across our country and around the world mark the end of the Day of Arafat and the beginning of Eid-ul-Adha, I extend my warmest wishes for a peaceful and joyous celebration,” Ruto said.

The Head of State noted that the occasion continues to inspire important values such as humility, service to others and compassion, which he said play a key role in promoting unity and harmony within society.

According to Ruto, Eid-ul-Adha also provides an opportunity for people to support those in need and strengthen relationships within communities while promoting peace across the country.

“The occasion also calls upon us to remember the less fortunate, strengthen the bonds of unity and coexistence, and reaffirm our shared commitment to peace and harmony as one nation,” he said.

Eid-ul-Adha, widely known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command before a ram was provided as a substitute.

The celebration takes place during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, and is observed by millions of Muslims around the world through prayers, charitable acts and the slaughter of animals. The meat is traditionally shared with family members, neighbours and vulnerable households.

In Kenya, thousands of Muslim faithful are expected to gather in mosques and designated prayer grounds across various towns and cities, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Garissa and Isiolo, to take part in the celebrations.

As the festivities begin, Ruto wished Muslims and their families good health, happiness and blessings.

“To all Muslim faithful, I wish you and your families joy, good health, and abundant blessings during this holy celebration. Eid Mubarak,” he said.