CS Murkomen declares May 27, 2026, public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha

The government has declared Wednesday, May 27, 2026, a public holiday to allow Muslims across the country to mark Eid-ul-Adha, one of the most significant celebrations in the Islamic calendar.

In a special gazette notice issued on Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the holiday had been declared under the Public Holidays Act.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3(1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Wednesday, the 27th May, 2026, shall be a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha,” the notice read.

The announcement was published in a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated May 25, 2026, and signed by CS Kipchumba Murkomen on behalf of the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

The declaration means government offices, schools and many businesses across the country are expected to remain closed on Wednesday as Muslim faithful join millions around the world in observing the religious festival.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice”, is among the two major Islamic holidays celebrated globally. The celebration commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God before a ram was provided instead, according to Islamic tradition.

The holiday coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and is marked by communal prayers, charitable giving and the ritual sacrifice of animals such as goats, sheep or cows by those who can afford it. The meat is traditionally shared among family, friends and the needy.

In Kenya, Eid-ul-Adha is widely celebrated in regions with large Muslim populations including the Coast, North Eastern and parts of Nairobi, although the occasion is recognized nationally as a public holiday.

The government’s announcement comes as Muslim communities prepare for prayers and family gatherings associated with the celebration.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, Eid-ul-Adha begins on the 10th day of Dhū al-Ḥijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, and commemorates “Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God.”