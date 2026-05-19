Karua condemns arrest of OCS Angoya, says its an assault on constitutionalism

People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua has strongly condemned the arrest of Chief Inspector Dishen Angoya, describing the move as unconstitutional and an attack on the independence of the National Police Service.

In a statement, Karua said the arrest of the senior police officer, who she claimed was carrying out his duties in line with the Constitution, amounted to interference with the rule of law and operational independence of law enforcement agencies.

“The arrest of Chief Inspector Dishen Angoya for performing his duties professionally and in accordance with the Constitution is unacceptable. It constitutes a direct assault on constitutionalism, the rule of law, and the independence of the National Police Service,” she said.

Karua further directed sharp criticism at Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Igonga, stating that they should take responsibility for what she termed an unlawful action unless the officer is released unconditionally.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kipchumba Murkomen, and the Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Igonga, stand indicted unless they immediately secure the unconditional release of Chief Inspector Angoya,” she said.

She emphasised that the Constitution guarantees operational independence to police officers in the execution of their duties, particularly in decision-making regarding arrests, release of suspects, and whether to prefer charges.

According to Karua, such decisions must remain within the professional discretion of officers and be exercised independently and within the law.

“The Constitution guarantees operational independence to police officers in the execution of their duties. Decisions relating to the release of suspects pending arraignment, and whether or not to prefer charges against a person already under arrest, are matters of professional discretion to be exercised independently, objectively, and strictly within the confines of the law,” she said.

Karua warned that it would be an abuse of office for political actors to interfere with law enforcement operations or target officers for carrying out lawful duties.

She argued that such actions risk undermining the neutrality of the police service.

“It is therefore an abuse of office for members of the political class to orchestrate the arrest of a police officer for lawfully discharging his duties,” she said, adding that such conduct could transform the police service into “a partisan instrument or private militia.”

She further described the situation as dangerous to democracy, calling for resistance from what she termed “all Kenyans of goodwill.”

Karua also urged citizens to stand in solidarity with security personnel who act within the law and called for protection of officers from intimidation and political interference.

“We call upon all citizens to stand in solidarity with police officers and security personnel who act within the law and uphold their constitutional mandate,” she said.

She further appealed to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights to safeguard the rights of public servants, including those in the security sector.

“We further call upon the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights to ensure that the rights of all public servants, including those serving in the security sector, are protected and respected,” she added.

Karua warned that a police service operating under fear of political persecution would be unable to discharge its mandate effectively or impartially, insisting that Chief Inspector Angoya must be protected from what she termed unwarranted harassment and allowed to serve without interference.

The Central Police station OCS was arrested after releasing some of the people arrested on Monday over the high costs of fuel protests, around Nairobi.