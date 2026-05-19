Siaya MCAs threaten to impeach Governor Orengo over remarks targeting Wanga

A political storm has erupted in Siaya County after Members of the County Assembly threatened to impeach Governor James Orengo and boycott all county executive functions over remarks he allegedly made against Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga during a political event in Homa Bay County.

The MCAs, led by the assembly leadership and the women caucus, demanded that Orengo issue a public apology, warning that they would not work with the executive until action is taken and the matter addressed.

According to the ward representatives, the governor allegedly criticised Wanga’s role in national politics and made remarks they described as sexist and disrespectful to women leaders in the region.

Speaking at the county assembly precincts, the MCAs said the house had agreed to take a firm stand against the governor until he apologises publicly.

”To be in solidarity with our able chair, Gladys Wanga, we are not attending any function at the executive until our governor comes back and makes an apology to the party chair of ODM,” they stressed.

The leaders further announced that they would suspend cooperation with the county executive, deepening the political standoff between the assembly and the governor’s office.

They also directed that disciplinary measures be taken against local party members accused of supporting the governor’s alleged remarks or going against the party leadership structure.

According to the MCAs, the move is intended to restore discipline within the party and protect the dignity of women serving in leadership positions.

The dispute escalated after Majority Chief Whip Booker Bonyo declared that he would begin mobilising MCAs to support an impeachment motion against Orengo.

”I, as the whip, want you members to allow me to whip you to impeach Orengo,” Bonyo said.

He added that the Constitution provides room for the removal of a governor through impeachment if the required thresholds are achieved.

Bonyo further announced plans to start collecting signatures in support of the motion, saying the assembly could not ignore what he termed as unacceptable conduct from the county leadership.

The MCAs maintained that the governor must apologise publicly before any talks on reconciliation can begin.

They insisted that their boycott of executive functions would continue until their demands are met.

The row has also sparked wider debate on the treatment and respect of women leaders within county politics, with the women caucus saying their stand is aimed at defending women holding public office.

Governor Orengo had not responded publicly to the allegations by the time of publication, but the standoff has quickly grown into one of the biggest political confrontations witnessed in Siaya County in recent months.

The unfolding dispute has now left county operations under pressure as tensions continue to rise between the executive and the assembly.

Should the impeachment push proceed, the assembly would be required to meet constitutional thresholds before the matter is forwarded to the Senate for consideration.

For now, the MCAs insist their position remains unchanged, saying a public apology from the governor is the only immediate solution to the escalating dispute.