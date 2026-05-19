NPS: No court action taken against Central Police Station OCS

The National Police Service has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging that the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Central Police Station in Nairobi had been processed for a court appearance, terming the claims false and misleading.

In a press statement issued from police headquarters, the service said the information was entirely erroneous and urged the public to disregard it.

“The National Police Service (NPS) wishes to respond to entirely erroneous and misleading social media reports alleging that the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Central Police Station, Nairobi, was being processed for a court appearance. This information is incorrect,” the statement read.

The police service clarified that there were established internal procedures for handling disciplinary or administrative matters involving officers, noting that such processes do not automatically result in court appearances.

“The NPS, like any disciplined service, has internal mechanisms to address matters concerning its members. These mechanisms may result in either administrative or disciplinary action,” it said.

The statement further emphasized that a court appearance is only initiated when a specific legal threshold has been met, rejecting the suggestion that the OCS had been formally presented for judicial proceedings.

“A court appearance does not occur arbitrarily; a specific legal threshold must be met,” the service explained.

The National Police Service categorically stated that no such process had taken place involving the OCS of Central Police Station.

“For the avoidance of doubt, at no time was the OCS of Central Police Station processed for a court appearance,” the statement said.

The service urged members of the public to be cautious when consuming information shared on social media, noting that rapid online dissemination of unverified claims can easily mislead the public and create unnecessary confusion.

It encouraged citizens to seek accurate and verified updates directly from official communication channels of the police service.

“We appreciate the speed and dynamism of social media but remind the public to obtain and verify accurate information on such matters directly from the National Police Service,” the statement added.

The clarification comes after the OCS, Chief Inspector Dishen Angoya, was arrested for allegedly releasing some of the persons arrested during Monday protests over the cost of fuel.

Other reports said that he was set to appear in court over misconduct.