NPS: No court action taken against Central Police Station OCS
The clarification comes after the OCS, Chief Inspector Dishen Angoya, was arrested for allegedly releasing some of the persons arrested during Monday protests over the cost of fuel.
The clarification comes after the OCS, Chief Inspector Dishen Angoya, was arrested for allegedly releasing some of the persons arrested during Monday protests over the cost of fuel.
Talam was arrested on June 13 and taken to court on June 16. He will remain in custody at Lang’ata Police Station until the 15 days are over.
The prosecution told the Milimani Law Courts that Taalam hired a technician to tamper with the surveillance system in what it believes was an attempt to obstruct justice.
In the application, IPOA wants Taalam held at Lang’ata Police Station or any other station as investigations require. The authority is also seeking permission to conduct a forensic examination on electronic devices taken from the officer.