220 arrested in Nairobi fuel protests arraigned, released on Sh5,000 bail

The 220 people arrested during Monday’s protests over fuel prices in Nairobi were on Tuesday afternoon presented before the Kibera Law Courts, where they faced charges of obstructing traffic within the Central Business District.

The prosecution told the court that the accused are said to have blocked Moi Avenue during the demonstrations, disrupting the flow of vehicles along the busy road.

The suspects were arrested during protests that spread across Nairobi as residents took to the streets to oppose rising fuel prices and the high cost of living. Some of those charged are minors.

The accused, represented by lawyers led by Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino among others, all denied the charges.

The court released each of the suspects on a cash bail of Sh5,000 pending further mention of the case.

Outside the court, defence lawyers criticised the arrests, saying they targeted people exercising their rights.

“These are ordinary Kenyans expressing frustration over the rising cost of living. Criminalising protests will not solve the economic crisis facing citizens,” one of the lawyers told journalists after the proceedings.

The arraignment followed demonstrations that disrupted transport and business activity in parts of Nairobi, with protesters demanding action over fuel prices and the cost of living.

Police had said at least 225 people were arrested during the unrest, accusing some of blocking roads and interfering with business operations in the city centre.

Authorities also reported that several vehicles were damaged and some officers injured during confrontations between protesters and anti-riot police.

The protests were triggered by a fuel price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, which initially raised the prices of Super Petrol and Diesel before later revising diesel prices downward after public reaction.

Under the revised pricing, Super Petrol is retailing at Sh214.25 per litre, Diesel at Sh232.86 and Kerosene at Sh191.38.

A planned nationwide strike by public transport operators has since been suspended for seven days to allow talks with government over fuel pricing concerns.