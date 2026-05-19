Kindiki appeals for calm amid fuel price negotiations

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to lowering fuel prices, even as negotiations with sector stakeholders continue, and has called for calm and cooperation to ensure a swift resolution to ongoing concerns.

Speaking during a funeral service for Mzee Eshbon Thuku Kwenya in Rugongo, Kinangop Constituency, Kindiki praised public service vehicle operators for calling off a planned strike to allow dialogue, describing the move as a demonstration of patriotism and willingness to engage constructively.

“The government is committed to engage the stakeholders and come up with a solution so that our country and the economy continue flourishing. We will get a solution to the fuel issue. There is no problem that is so big that we cannot handle,” he said.

The Deputy President noted that the government had already implemented a series of interventions aimed at cushioning Kenyans from rising fuel costs.

These include a reduction in Value Added Tax on fuel from 16 percent to 8 percent, the release of over Sh12 billion in subsidies, and a recent cut in diesel prices by Sh10.

“We have reduced diesel prices by 10 shillings and we are holding further talks on what more we can do. We appreciate the stakeholders for calling off the strike and coming to the table for talks,” he said, adding that continued engagement would be key to reaching a sustainable solution.

Kindiki stressed that the administration remained fully seized of the matter and was working to balance immediate relief measures with broader economic stability, including continuity in key sectors such as education and infrastructure development.

He urged all parties involved in the fuel sector discussions to maintain peace, warning that disruption and violence would only worsen the situation and derail ongoing negotiations.

“I urge all of us to keep peace. Let us not use the opportunity to break the law, loot, torch vehicles and disrupt transportation. Violence will not bring any solution. A solution can only be achieved through engagement the way we have done,” he said.

The Deputy President reiterated that dialogue remained the only viable path to resolving disputes affecting the transport and energy sectors, insisting that the government would continue engaging stakeholders until an agreement is reached.

He further appealed to Kenyans, particularly residents of the Mt. Kenya region, to uphold unity and avoid political violence or divisions.

“We have been actively involved in the politics of Kenya for a long time. We fought for our independence, we were at the forefront to fight for multi-partyism. We did all these without destroying our properties and killing ourselves. Politics will come and go,” he said.

Kindiki also thanked transport operators for suspending their strike action, saying their decision had helped create space for constructive negotiations aimed at addressing fuel pricing concerns.

The remarks come amid ongoing national discussions over fuel pricing and the broader cost of living, with the government maintaining that current measures are part of a wider strategy to stabilise the economy while protecting consumers from further financial strain.