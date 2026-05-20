Senate summons IG over removal of pregnant recruits at Kiganjo

The Senate has asked Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and senior National Police Service officials to explain the removal of 18 female recruits from the National Police College in Kiganjo after reports that they were found to be pregnant during training, a move that has triggered questions over fairness and legality in police recruitment practices.

Nominated Senator Veronica Maina raised the issue in the House, pushing the Senate Security Committee to seek urgent clarification, saying the decision raises concerns about discrimination against women in public service.

Maina told senators that the reported expulsions reflect “a deeply concerning lack of gender sensitivity and institutional responsiveness towards women, particularly expectant mothers seeking opportunities in public service and professional advancement.”

“Pregnancy is neither misconduct nor incapacity and motherhood must never be construed as a disqualification from service, leadership or employment,” she said.

She added that the action sends “a disturbing and regressive message that women are still expected to choose between their biological realities and their aspirations to serve this nation.”

The recruits were reportedly removed under National Police Service regulations that classify pregnancy as incompatible with the physically demanding nature of police training.

The matter has since sparked debate among lawmakers and rights groups, who argue that the decision may conflict with constitutional protections on equality, dignity, and fair labour practices.

Maina cited Articles 27, 28 and 41 of the Constitution, saying public institutions are required to ensure their policies reflect equality and respect for human rights.

“The continued implementation of such policies and practices that disproportionately disadvantage women demonstrates the urgent need for stronger gender-sensitive reforms within the National Police Service and across the public service,” she told the House.

The Senate committee chaired by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo has been tasked with examining whether the regulations used to expel the recruits are consistent with the Constitution and Kenya’s legal obligations on gender equality.

The committee is also expected to assess whether the National Police Service has considered alternative arrangements such as deferred training, which would allow affected recruits to return after childbirth instead of being permanently excluded.

Senators also want clarity on whether safeguards exist within the police service to prevent discrimination based on pregnancy or maternal status during recruitment and training.

The Kenya Women Senators Association has also called for the affected recruits to be allowed to resume training once they are fit to continue.

Women’s rights groups have criticised the reported policy, saying it unfairly penalises pregnancy instead of supporting equal access to employment opportunities.

Several lawmakers pointed out that other disciplined services and institutions have already introduced maternity-friendly policies, including deferred training options, to accommodate women without ending their careers.

Human rights campaigners say the controversy highlights outdated institutional practices that have not kept pace with constitutional reforms on gender equality since 2010.

The issue has now placed pressure on the National Police Service leadership to justify why the recruits were expelled instead of being given an option to pause and resume training later.

Critics argue that such decisions risk discouraging women from joining the police service despite ongoing efforts to improve gender balance in security agencies.

The Senate intervention also comes amid growing scrutiny of conditions faced by female recruits and officers in the security sector, including concerns over discrimination, harassment, and unequal career progression opportunities.