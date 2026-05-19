Kenya esports body introduces strict rules on minors in gaming industry

Esports players under the age of 18 in Kenya will now operate under tighter safeguards after the Esports Kenya Federation introduced new rules aimed at preventing exploitation and ensuring the protection of minors in the fast-expanding gaming industry.

In a notice issued on May 19, the Federation said it recognizes the role played by teams, managers, scouts, and agents in building the sector and discovering new talent, but insisted that the welfare of children must remain the top priority at all times.

“The Esports Kenya Federation (ESKF) acknowledges and appreciates the significant contribution of esports teams, managers, scouts, and agents in fostering the growth of Kenyan Esports and identifying young talent,” stated ESFK.

The new framework places strong emphasis on existing Kenyan laws, especially the Children’s Act 2022, which requires that a minor’s training and competition schedule must not interfere with schooling, health, or overall well-being.

At the same time, the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2010 has been incorporated into the guidelines, making it mandatory for all esports organizations to operate with full transparency when recruiting, transferring, or accommodating young players across the country.

Under the rules, any misleading recruitment, movement of minors without proper authorization, or financial exploitation of young players is strictly forbidden.

Parental consent has also been made a key requirement. The Federation has stated that no agreement involving a minor will be valid unless it is approved in writing by a legally recognized parent or guardian.

The Federation was firm on this position, stating that “Contracts without parental involvement are null and void.”

Alongside this, the Federation has introduced a strict approach against any individual or organization found to be exploiting minors, avoiding legal guardians, or breaking the laws included in the new framework.

The guidelines also extend responsibility to parents and guardians, urging them to carefully examine any agent, manager, or team before allowing their children to sign agreements within esports.

“Parents and Guardians are urged to exercise rigorous due diligence. Before signing any agreement, they should thoroughly vet agents, managers or teams, verify their registration, and understand contract terms” stated ESFK

They are further advised to confirm registration details of organizations, read and understand contract terms fully, and ensure that both digital safety and mental well-being of minors are protected before any commitment is made.

The changes come as esports in Kenya continues to grow from a casual pastime into a commercial industry supported by improved internet access and widespread use of smartphones, with increasing participation among young people.

While the sector includes participants up to the age of 35, the rise in involvement of those under 18 has raised concern, prompting the Federation to introduce stricter controls meant to guide the industry’s growth and protect young players.