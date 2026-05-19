Orengo calls for probe into alleged police killings during fuel protests

Siaya County Governor James Orengo has raised concern over alleged police excesses during recent anti-fuel price demonstrations, calling for urgent independent investigations into reported deaths, injuries and attacks on journalists linked to the protests.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, James Orengo accused security agencies of violating constitutional rights during what he described as peaceful protests against rising fuel costs in Kenya.

He also criticised reported attacks on journalists covering the demonstrations, insisting that press freedom must be protected at all times.

“We strongly condemn the overt violation of constitutional rights during peaceful public demonstrations against the escalating cost of fuel,” he said. “Every Kenyan possesses an inalienable right to assemble, picket, and express grievances without fear of state intimidation or violent suppression.”

Orengo expressed alarm over what he termed increasing police brutality across the country, saying lives had already been lost during the protests. He claimed that four people had died, including three allegedly shot dead and one reportedly run over by a police vehicle.

“Current reports indicate that four citizens have lost their lives — three tragically shot dead and one run over by a police vehicle — alongside numerous others who sustained severe gunshot injuries,” Orengo said.

He urged swift action and accountability, saying the situation was eroding public trust in law enforcement institutions. He called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to move quickly with investigations and ensure those responsible are held to account.

“We demand that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority expedite rigorous investigations into these state-sanctioned killings and assaults. Officers found culpable must face immediate arrest and prosecution,” he added.

Orengo also warned about the country’s rising debt levels, noting that public and publicly guaranteed debt had reached Sh12.84 trillion by February 2026, pushing the debt-to-GDP ratio to 69.5 per cent.

“This pushes the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio to an alarming 69.5 per cent,” he said, warning that the trend posed “a severe threat to national macroeconomic stability”.

To ease pressure on households, he proposed a Sh54 reduction in diesel prices through tax cuts, lower fuel levies, reduced importer margins, and a Sh5 billion diesel subsidy. He further suggested zero-rating VAT on fuel, cutting fuel levies by Sh7, and reducing importer and marketer margins by Sh4.

Orengo, however, urged protesters to remain peaceful despite the tensions, warning against destruction of property and violence.

“Acts of violence, looting, and destruction of property must be avoided at all costs,” he said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday said at least four people had died and more than 30 others were injured during the protests, which turned violent in several parts of the country.