NCIC warns against hate speech after reshuffle redeploys County Commissioners to Meru

The NCIC has condemned alleged ethnic incitement linked to political reactions following Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen’s transfer of County Commissioner John Kiprotich Cheruiyot to Meru County in a wider reshuffle announced on May 15, 2026.

The Commission says such remarks circulating online are unlawful and divisive, and has launched investigations while warning that Kenya’s Constitution guarantees equal service nationwide.

In a statement issued on May 18, 2026, by Commission Secretary Daniel Mutegi Giti, PhD, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) said it had noted utterances circulating widely on social media relating to the routine posting of County Commissioners, particularly the deployment of officers to Meru County.

The Interior Ministry reshuffle, announced on Friday, May 15, 2026, affected 4 Regional Commissioners and 16 County Commissioners as part of what the government described as reforms aimed at improving efficiency, strengthening coordination of national government functions, and addressing security and administrative concerns.

Among the County Commissioner changes, John Kiprotich Cheruiyot was transferred from Samburu County to Meru County. Other notable transfers included Joseph Kibet Boen from Kiambu to Kilifi, Stephen Kutwa Sangolo from Baringo to Lamu, and Jeremiah Mwai Gicheru from Kericho to Tana River.

Further redeployments saw John Taari moved from the North Eastern region to Kakamega County, James Gatutha from Marsabit to Kisii, David Kiprop from Isiolo to headquarters, and Gideon Oyagi from Trans Nzoia to headquarters. David Simiyu was also recalled from Kilifi to headquarters.

Additional transfers included Shufaa Omar Mwijuma from Nyamira to Tana River, Benson David Leparmorijo from Kisumu to Nyamira, and Josephine Auma Ouko from Machakos to headquarters.

Several deputy county commissioners were also promoted to County Commissioner positions as part of the restructuring.

NCIC said reactions to the Meru deployment had generated concern and alarm among members of the public across different communities, warning that such commentary risks undermining national cohesion.

“The said utterances are circulating widely on social media and have caused alarm among Kenyans of diverse communities,” the Commission highlighted.

Although NCIC did not name specific political leaders or provide details of the exact social media posts, it stressed the remarks were linked to the posting of County Commissioners and were under investigation.

The Commission reiterated that County Commissioners and other National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) may serve anywhere in the Republic, and that such postings are routine administrative functions not based on ethnic or regional considerations.

“Every Kenyan has the constitutional right to live and work anywhere within the Republic. That right is not subject to the approval of any political leader,” NCIC stated.

The Commission warned that Section 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act criminalises speech intended to incite hatred, hostility, or violence based on ethnicity or race, and said offenders are liable to prosecution.

“The Act further provides that any person who makes such utterances is liable to criminal prosecution,” it added.

NCIC confirmed it has launched investigations into the matter and urged political leaders to exercise restraint in public communication.

“To the political leaders, we implore you to exercise restraint and responsibility in your public communication,” the statement read.

The Commission also called on the public to reject ethnic incitement and report hate speech through official channels, reaffirming its mandate to safeguard national unity.

The statement comes amid heightened political scrutiny of government deployments following Murkomen’s sweeping May 15 reshuffle, which the government said took effect to enhance service delivery and national coordination across all regions.