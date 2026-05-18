Police assure heightened security ahead of Monday nationwide matatu strike

The National Police Service has assured Kenyans of heightened security ahead of a planned matatu strike scheduled for Monday, saying law enforcement officers are prepared to deal firmly with any disruptions.

Police said the majority of transport stakeholders remain committed to normal operations, with the United Transport Association of Kenya distancing itself from the planned strike. The service urged the public to remain calm, continue with daily activities and cooperate with security officers.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said security measures had been enhanced across the country ahead of the planned industrial action by a section of matatu operators and transport sector players protesting rising fuel prices.

“The NPS wishes to assure Kenyans of their security as they go about their duties tomorrow. Security measures have been enhanced, and any disruptive conduct will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

Police further urged citizens to cooperate with officers and continue with their daily activities without fear, adding that emergency communication channels remained available to the public.

The statement came amid growing uncertainty over transport operations after several industry associations announced a nationwide strike beginning at midnight on Monday.

The planned action is being spearheaded by the Transport Sector Alliance, which says the protests are aimed at pushing the government to reverse the latest fuel price increases announced on May 14.

In a joint statement, the alliance said all participating vehicles would remain off the roads as part of one of the “largest coordinated industrial actions in Kenya’s history.”

“Enough is enough. Fuel is the lifeblood of the economy. When fuel prices rise beyond reason, the entire nation suffers,” the alliance said.

Groups backing the strike include the Federation of Public Transport Sector, Matatu Owners Association, Motorist Association of Kenya, Truckers Association of Kenya and the Digital Taxi Association of Kenya among others.

The stakeholders are demanding lower fuel prices, reforms at the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the revival of the Changamwe Oil Refinery.

Despite police assurances, a spot check by Radio Generation on Monday morning found many commuters stranded at bus stages in Nairobi after several matatus failed to operate. Some passengers were forced to walk long distances to work while others waited for hours hoping to find alternative transport.

The transport alliance insists the demonstrations will remain peaceful and constitutional, calling on private motorists, farmers and business owners to join protests in towns and trading centres across the country.

However, authorities warned they would take action against any attempts to disrupt public order or interfere with normal business operations.