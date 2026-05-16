Transport groups announce May 18 shutdown over fuel cost protests

A nationwide transport disruption is looming after the Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) announced plans for a countrywide strike beginning Monday, May 18, 2026, in protest against the recent increase in fuel prices, a move that could paralyse movement, logistics, and key economic activities if implemented.

The announcement was made through a notice shared on social media on Friday, May 15, 2026, following a high-level meeting in Nairobi involving transport and mobility stakeholders operating under the Transport Alliance alongside other sector players.

The group said the decision to take industrial action was unanimous, citing dissatisfaction with what they termed as unfair fuel price adjustments.

The association blamed the move on recent changes announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), saying the latest review had worsened the cost of living and pushed up transport fares as well as the prices of essential goods across the country.

“Under the Transport Alliance, Transport associations hereby issues a nationwide strike notice effective Monday, 18th May 2026, in protest against the continued sharp and unjustified increase in fuel prices imposed by the Government through EPRA,” the statement reads in part.

“Following a high-level joint stakeholders’ meeting held today in Nairobi, representatives from the following sectors unanimously resolved to commence countrywide industrial action and peaceful protests.”

The planned action is expected to bring together a wide range of fuel-dependent groups, including matatu operators, boda boda riders, digital taxi drivers, freight and cargo transporters, tourist transport services, private motorists, as well as operators of boreholes and generators. If fully observed, the strike could trigger near-total disruption of public and private transport systems.

The Transport Alliance has outlined several demands to government, key among them the immediate reversal of the latest fuel price increase, harmonisation of fuel pricing systems to eliminate market distortions, disbandment of Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, and full liberalisation of fuel pricing to allow competition-driven rates.

The group has also accused the government of contributing to rising inflation through what it termed as heavy fuel taxation, arguing that current policies are placing unnecessary pressure on households and businesses. It has further urged Kenyans affected by the rising cost of living to support the planned action, warning of widespread disruptions if the concerns are not addressed.

“The Transport Alliance further calls upon all Kenyans suffering under the burden of high fuel costs and rising commodity prices to join the nationwide protests beginning Monday. This action is a united stand for economic justice, fairness, and the protection of livelihoods,” the statement read in part.

Earlier, MAK had also questioned the recent fuel pricing structure, pointing out inconsistencies in how different petroleum products were adjusted, especially after kerosene prices were left unchanged despite increases in petrol and diesel.

In a separate statement on Friday, May 15, 2026, the association said the pattern raised doubts about the rationale used in setting the new prices, arguing that it suggested weak justification for the hike affecting motorists and businesses.

“The fact that kerosene/paraffin prices were not increased exposes the government’s dishonesty, because it proves there was no genuine justification for raising fuel prices in the first place,” the association said.

If the strike goes ahead as planned, the country could face major transport paralysis, with supply chains, commuter services, and business operations expected to be heavily affected.