IPOA pushes for Sh100 million confidential fund as election season approaches

Concerns over rising sensitive investigations and strained operational capacity have driven the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to seek fresh funding from Parliament, including a Sh100 million confidential allocation to support discreet work and strengthen accountability efforts.

The agency told the National Assembly Security Committee that its workload has expanded, especially in handling serious allegations against police officers that require careful and protected investigations.

IPOA chief executive officer Elema Halake, through remarks delivered by the Director of Legal Affairs on Friday, said the nature of its mandate now demands additional resources to match the scale and sensitivity of cases.

“The operational environment within which I A executes its mandate has become increasingly complex, dynamic and sensitive,” he said.

He added that investigations linked to public order incidents, torture claims, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings often require covert approaches supported through confidential expenditure.

“It is against this background that IPOA seeks consideration by the National Assembly for an enhanced budgetary allocation of Sh100 million towards confidential funds,” he said.

The agency also pointed out that similar confidential funding arrangements exist within State House, the Office of the President, the Office of the Deputy President, the Department of Internal Security, the Judiciary and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

IPOA further requested Sh61.5 million for the purchase of drones, saying they would strengthen election monitoring, investigative work and communication functions.

It told MPs that the amount had not been factored into its budget, raising concerns about its ability to modernise its systems and maintain effective operations.

“Expiring system licences and forensic equipment previously supported by partners now require Exchequer support,” the agency boss said.

“ ilure to renew the licences may disrupt investigations, case management and public service delivery,” Halake said while urging Parliament to intervene.

The oversight body also revealed a Sh102 million funding gap that is affecting investigations into complaints against police officers across the country.

It said the shortfall is slowing down complaint handling, inspections of police facilities, court processes, monitoring of police operations and implementation of recommendations.

The authority warned that 970 backlog investigations valued at Sh73 million may remain unresolved if funding is not provided.

It also cited ongoing court cases involving 314 prosecutions, estimated at Sh69.7 million, which are at risk due to limited resources.

IPOA added that election-related police monitoring is expected to intensify but remains underfunded, with Sh30 million needed for the exercise.

The agency also appealed for Sh212 million to recruit 87 technical staff at headquarters and 15 regional officers to fill critical staffing gaps.