IPOA probes police excesses during anti-fuel price demos

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is investigating alleged police excesses during the May 18, 2026, anti-fuel price protests in various parts of the country.

In a statement on May 30, 2026, IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Mwangi said the Authority is probing multiple incidents, including deaths in police custody and fatal shootings linked to the demonstrations.

IPOA is investigating the death of 23-year-old Brian Ndung’u Njung’e, who died while in custody at Kiambu Police Station in Kiambu County.

He had been arrested on suspicion of theft and detained at about 1100 hours on 21st May 2026. At around 1152 hours, he was found hanging inside the police cells using a mattress cover.

“An IPOA investigation team visited and processed the scene, documented the incident, prepared a sketch plan, and obtained relevant police records before the body was transferred to Kenyatta University Funeral Home,” Mwangi said.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death as asphyxia due to neck compression consistent with ligature strangulation, with suicide indicated. IPOA noted that preliminary review of the scene and custodial records did not reveal visible external injuries.

Investigations are ongoing into custodial supervision and compliance with detention procedures at the station.

IPOA is also investigating the fatal shooting of Martin Rigii Karuu during protests in Mburerie area, Kiambu Town.

He was shot at about 1300 hours on 18th May 2026 near Full Gospel Churches of Kenya. He was taken to Radiant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later. The body was later moved to St. Theresa Hospital Mortuary in Thindigua pending post-mortem.

Investigators documented the scene and obtained CCTV footage from a nearby business premises. Preliminary witness accounts indicate involvement of a single armed officer believed to have been in Kenya Prisons Service uniform.

A post-mortem found he had a single gunshot wound with internal injuries, including a ruptured lung and fractured ribs.

Investigations are ongoing into the legality, proportionality, and command responsibility in the use of force during the demonstrations.

In Nakuru County, the agency is investigating the deaths of Charles Kigaa Waiganjo and David Chege in Naivasha, as well as the fatal shootings of James Mwangi, Patrick Githinji and Solomon in Molo.

The Authority is also probing the fatal shooting of an unidentified person in Mwariki area.

IPOA said police officers were also injured and property was damaged during the protests.

The Authority added that it will provide updates on the progress of the cases and assured the public that all investigations are being conducted independently, impartially, and in accordance with the law.

"IPOA remains committed to promoting police accountability, protecting human rights, and ensuring adherence to constitutional policing standards during public order management operations," it said.