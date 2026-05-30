MPs raise alarm over birth registration delays, coast guard funding gaps in Homa Bay

Members of Parliament have called for urgent reforms to ease access to birth certificates and strengthen Kenya's water border security after an inspection tour exposed major operational and funding challenges facing key government agencies in Homa Bay County.

The concerns were raised by the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security during a visit to National Registration Bureau and Civil Registration Office facilities in Homa Bay Constituency on Friday.

The delegation, led by Lari MP Mburu Kahangara, included Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Representative Caroline Ngelechei, Teso North MP Oku Kaunya and Mount Elgon MP Fred Kapondi.

During the visit on Friday, lawmakers reviewed service delivery at registration offices and assessed challenges affecting the issuance of vital documents. They also examined the capacity of the Kenya Coast Guard Service and its ability to carry out surveillance and security operations along the country's water borders.

Kahangara praised staff at the Homa Bay registration office for surpassing their annual target for national identity card registration despite facing resource constraints.

“In this year, despite having a very small target, they have managed to surpass it and have now registered over 54,000 persons,” he said.

He further encouraged young people receiving national identity cards to register as voters in preparation for the next General Election.

“As we move closer to an election year, we want to encourage those getting IDs to also register as voters so that they can participate in deciding the leadership the country wants moving forward,” he said.

The committee expressed concern over the difficulties many residents face when seeking birth and death registration services. According to the lawmakers, the problem is more pronounced in border sub-counties where applicants are often required to present several supporting documents before obtaining birth certificates.

Kahangara said the committee is considering measures that could simplify the process and remove barriers that make it difficult for citizens to acquire the documents.

“We removed the screening process for IDs and would want the same when it comes to birth certificates so that Kenyans can access the documents more easily,” he said.

He noted that the planned rollout of the Maisha Number system could offer a long-term solution by assigning every Kenyan a unique identification number at birth for use across government services.

The MPs also cited inadequate infrastructure and limited resources in registration offices as challenges affecting efficiency and public service delivery.

Kahangara said the committee would push for increased budget allocations to improve facilities and operations in registration centres across the country.

Attention also turned to the Kenya Coast Guard Service, with lawmakers warning that the agency is operating below its potential because of inadequate funding and equipment shortages.

Kahangara observed that the service, which was established only a few years ago, largely relies on personnel seconded from other security agencies.

“Coast guards are supposed to keep surveillance in our waters, from the Indian Ocean to Lake Victoria and Lake Turkana, especially in areas bordering neighbouring countries,” he said.

He said the service currently lacks critical equipment, including boats and supporting infrastructure needed to effectively monitor Kenya's territorial waters.

“The officers may have the mandate, but without boats and equipment there is no way they can effectively execute their duties,” Hon. Kahangara said.

The committee chairman said lawmakers would seek additional funding to enhance the agency's operational capacity and enable it to better protect the country's water borders from security threats and cross-border incursions.