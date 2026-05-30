KVF boss Nyaberi calls for investment in sports infrastructure

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President Charles Nyaberi is calling on county governments and the national government to invest in proper indoor sports facilities to support the growth of volleyball and produce top-level players who can raise Kenya’s international competitiveness.

Speaking on Saturday on Radio Generation during the Sports Garage program, Nyaberi urged counties to use devolution funds to develop sports infrastructure that supports all teams, particularly indoor sports like volleyball, starting from the grassroots level.

“If the counties will construct indoor facilities, then it’s natural that indoor sports like volleyball will develop from there, because currently grassroots players train in open grounds,” Nyaberi told program hosts Samuel Muraya, co-host Kariuki Thige, and Shadrack Andenga.

Kenya’s men’s national volleyball team (Wafalme) is set to travel on Sunday morning to Kampala for the Africa Zone Five Championships, a tournament that serves as a qualifier for international competitions and ranking points toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Nyaberi said Kenya has the potential to qualify a men’s team for the 2028 Olympics, citing the country’s talent and physical attributes, but emphasized the need for proper infrastructure.

“It’s a possibility for Kenya to qualify a men’s team to LA in 2028. We have the talent and physical qualities for top-level standards, but again, if only we could have the right indoor facilities for volleyball, then we would have a chance to develop our players right from inception under the right circumstances,” Nyaberi said.

He also commended the national government for the construction of the Talanta Sports City in preparation for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), while urging equal attention to other sports that will benefit from such infrastructure.

“We thank the national government for the construction of the Talanta Stadium in readiness for the upcoming AFCON 2027, but again, let us also think about other sports that will also benefit from the construction of this infrastructure after AFCON. That should be the way to go,” he added.

KVF is also in talks with government and corporate partners to develop beach volleyball as part of efforts to expand the sport’s reach. Nyaberi said the federation envisions growing the game along Kenya’s beaches and lakeside regions, including Lake Naivasha, Lake Victoria, Lake Turkana, and the coastal region.

As volleyball continues to grow in the country, KVF is targeting increased participation in major international competitions, including the Olympic Games, while continuing to advocate for infrastructure development as the foundation for long-term success.