Six new sports introduced for term two school games

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Six new sports introduced for term two school games
A Kenyan youngster pictured mid May in Uganda this year during the Africa Youth chess championships. PHOTO/Chess Kenya
In Summary

Cricket, lacrosse and baseball are among the six new disciplines officially introduced into the school games calendar. The other sports added to the programme are beach volleyball, chess and scrabble.

The Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) will introduce six new sports that will debut at the upcoming Term Two National Championships scheduled for July 26 to August 1 at Mpesa Academy and Thika Stadium in Kiambu County.

According to a circular signed by Simon Mururi on behalf of the Ministry of Education Principal Secretary and addressed to the presidents of Chess Kenya, Cricket Kenya, Lacrosse Kenya, the Baseball Federation of Kenya, Beach Volleyball Kenya and Scrabble Kenya, the disciplines were featured as demonstration sports during last year’s national and East Africa championships in Kakamega and will now be fully included in the school games calendar.

“The respective federations will organise their own preliminary competitions to determine the teams that will qualify for the national championships,” read part of the circular.

“Referees and umpires for these games will be teachers selected in consultation with the federations. The federations will also be responsible for the logistics of taking the teams to the nationals, including transportation, meals en route, and the upkeep of team managers and chaperones,” Mururi stated in the circular.

He also directed the federations to strictly adhere to the agreed number of players and officials during the competitions.

Cricket, lacrosse and baseball are among the six new disciplines officially introduced into the school games calendar. The other sports added to the programme are beach volleyball, chess and scrabble.

Lacrosse, cricket and baseball will each feature six boys’ teams and six girls’ teams at the national championships, while beach volleyball will have 16 teams, with each region fielding one boys’ team and one girls’ team.

Meanwhile, chess and scrabble will each attract 12 boys’ teams and 12 girls’ teams from across the country.

The government and KSSSA will facilitate teams that qualify for the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games, which are scheduled to take place in August this year in Morogoro.

According to Mururi’s directives, the federations have also been tasked with sourcing standard playing fields and equipment for the national championships, with the venues expected to be located close to the main competition grounds.

Tags

Education Ministry chess school games

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  6. 9
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  7. 10
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  8. 11
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  9. 12
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  10. 13
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  12. 15
    Education and Career

    Over 1.1 million learners left out as school funding gap widens