Kindiki: Church indispensable in Kenya’s spiritual development and well-being

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged the Church to lead the way in building a strong, moral and spiritual foundation for people of Kenya to experience holistic development.

The DP said the Church is best placed to assist them to nurture better spiritual wellbeing which is necessary for an all-round development of the individual and the nation.

“We beseech the church to continue working on the spiritual aspect of the nation. As Government, we are interested in the church’s leadership in spiritual matters of the people of Kenya,” DP noted.

The Second in Command spoke on Saturday during the launch of the Social, Economic and Psychological Transformation Programme by the ACK Nairobi Diocese in Ruai, Nairobi County.

The DP, who represented President William Ruto at the event, said the country cannot be built through good infrastructure alone but via a combination of both hardware and software aspects of it.

“It doesn’t help to build a country that is full of brilliant engineers, doctors, scientists and researchers who are seriously troubled spiritually. As a Church, help us nurture the software of our nation because we are confronting real challenges in our homes, societies and institutions,” DP added.

The DP said roads, hospitals, electricity and other infrastructural investments constitute the nation’s hardware while the people’s spirituality represents the nation’s software.

“The hardware and software are equally important. If we combine a strong infrastructure development with a strong software of patriotic, hardworking, God-believing people then our vision, ambition and objectives as a nation will be fulfilled,” he explained.

Kindiki called on the Church to focus more on the wellbeing of the young people who are looking to moral and spiritual guidance as they navigate life’s challenges.

In reference to the recent dormitory fire incident at Utumishi Girls School in Gilgil, Nakuru County where a number of students perished, the DP said preliminary investigations point to unresolved issues affecting the students.

“We must work on the spiritual aspect of the young people to prevent similar happenings elsewhere. The students had problems and expressed themselves through burning their dormitory leading to the horrible outcome,” he said.

As he deeply expressed his commiserations to the affected families, the DP urged students to seek amicable resolution to their concerns instead of violence.

“We must all rally together and mentor the young people and implore them that life’s challenges cannot be solved through violence, destruction of property or harm to themselves or others,” he said.

The Deputy President welcomed the socio-development programmes by the ACK Church saying they complement similar initiatives by the government. He said the Church has been a critical partner to the country’s development for decades.

“The Government appreciates the role of the Church in Kenya's development. The ACK Church has contributed immensely to the nation's growth. Like many churches keen on development of the nation, they are not only focused on the faith of their members but the holistic wellbeing of every Kenyan and the nation at large,” DP noted.