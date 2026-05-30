PS Muthoni: JKIA's Gate 16 to screen passengers from Ebola high-risk nations

The Health Ministry has designated a special arrival gate at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for passengers arriving from countries considered high-risk for Ebola transmission, as part of strengthened disease surveillance measures.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni announced the move on Saturday after a tour of JKIA, saying the country has intensified monitoring in response to Ebola outbreaks reported in parts of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The Ministry of Health is doing everything possible to ensure that we contain the outbreak and remain prepared. At all ports of entry, we are conducting screening measures”, PS Muthoni said.

According to Muthoni, surveillance has been intensified across all six international arrival gates at the airport, with Gate 16 specifically reserved for travellers arriving from high-risk countries.

“At Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, we have designated Gate 16 for flights arriving from countries that have reported cases. We have also expanded mandatory screening to travellers from 10 neighbouring countries. Any flight arriving from these countries is being screened to ensure public safety,” she said.

To strengthen preparedness, health authorities have established an isolation centre at the gate, staffed by port health officials who can respond quickly if a suspected Ebola case is identified.

Additional isolation points have also been set up to facilitate immediate assessment of travellers showing symptoms associated with the disease.

As part of the enhanced screening process, all passengers entering Kenya are now required to complete online self-declaration forms detailing their travel history and current health status. Health officials say the information will help identify potential risks early and improve monitoring of arrivals from affected regions.

Kenya has also adopted advanced disease surveillance measures through genomic sequencing. Port health authorities are collecting and testing waste samples from all aircraft arriving at JKIA, both domestic and international.

PS Muthoni reassured the public that no Ebola cases have been reported in Kenya and emphasized that the government has put in place strict containment and preparedness measures. She urged Kenyans to rely on official information from the Ministry of Health and avoid spreading misinformation online.

Muthoni also advised Kenyans to avoid non-essential travel to countries currently experiencing Ebola outbreaks until the situation improves.

The Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda continues to evolve rapidly, with increasing case numbers, geographic spread, and ongoing cross-border transmission.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), as of 27 May, a total of 906 suspected cases and 223 deaths among suspected cases have been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.