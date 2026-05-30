Ramaphosa to host President Ruto for State Visit next week

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to receive President William Ruto for a State Visit next week, in a high-level diplomatic engagement expected to strengthen ties between the two countries and expand cooperation in key economic sectors.

Ruto will be in South Africa from June 3 to June 5, 2026, following an invitation from President Ramaphosa. The main official bilateral talks are scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, also known as Tshwane, according to a programme seen by Radio Generation.

The visit will begin with a formal welcome ceremony, after which the two leaders will hold discussions aimed at strengthening political relations and deepening economic cooperation between South Africa and Kenya.

The engagement is expected to place strong emphasis on expanding trade and investment opportunities, while also improving cross-border business collaboration in key sectors that are of shared interest to both nations.

Alongside the State Visit, a South Africa–Kenya Business Forum will be held in Midrand, Johannesburg. The forum will bring together business leaders and stakeholders with a focus on boosting trade, encouraging investment, and building stronger business partnerships between the two countries.

The Business Forum will focus on deepening economic cooperation, facilitating business partnerships and exploring strategies for unlocking the full potential of trade and investment between the two countries in mutually beneficial strategic sectors.

South Africa and Kenya maintain long-standing cordial and mutually beneficial relations that were re-established in 1994. South Africa continues to view Kenya as a key strategic partner in the East African region and across the continent, with both countries playing important roles in regional and continental affairs.

The State Visit is expected to reinforce diplomatic relations while also creating new pathways for economic collaboration between the two nations through both government-to-government talks and private sector engagement.