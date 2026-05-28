Ruto reassigns PSs, moves Kello Harsama to Petroleum docket

News · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Ruto reassigns PSs, moves Kello Harsama to Petroleum docket
President William Ruto signs into law the Supplementary Appropriations Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 16 of 2026) at State House, Nairobi on April 8,2026. PHORO/PCS
In Summary

Caroline W. Karugu, who is currently serving as Principal Secretary for East African Community Affairs, has been assigned additional duties as Acting Principal Secretary for the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development.

President William Ruto has carried out changes in the Principal Secretary ranks, reassigning Kello Harsama to head the State Department for Petroleum and naming Caroline W. Karugu as Acting Principal Secretary for the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development, in a reshuffle announced on Thursday by the Executive Office of the President.

In a press release dated May 28, 2026  titled “Notification of Presidential Action No. IX of 2026”, the Presidency said the decision was made under Article 155(4) of the Constitution.

According to the statement, Kello Harsama has been moved from the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development and posted to the State Department for Petroleum.

At the same time, Caroline W. Karugu, who is currently serving as Principal Secretary for East African Community Affairs, has been assigned additional duties as Acting Principal Secretary for the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development.

The Executive Office of the President explained that the changes were made to address a gap in leadership and maintain smooth operations in the affected offices.

The statement read: “to fill the vacancy arising from the resignation of the immediate former Principal Secretary for the State Department for Petroleum and to ensure continuity in the administration and coordination of Government functions within the affected State Departments.”

The changes take effect immediately, according to the Presidency.

The press release was signed by the Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service, Felix Koskei.

Tags

President William Ruto Caroline Karugu Kello Harsama

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