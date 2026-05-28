Mbadi to deliver 2026/27 budget statement on June 11

The National Treasury has confirmed that Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi will present the 2026/27 Budget Statement in Parliament on Thursday, June 11, at 3:00pm, in a key policy event expected to shape government spending and economic direction for the coming financial year.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, the Treasury said the statement will set out how the government plans to spend public funds and the priorities guiding the economy for the year starting July 2026. The announcement comes at a time when attention is focused on fiscal management, rising public needs and pressure on household incomes.

“This is to notify the general public that the Budget Statement for the financial year 2026/27 will be delivered by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury on Thursday, 11th June 2026 from 3:00 p.m. in Parliament,” the notice read.

The budget presentation will be led by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, as the government outlines how it intends to balance economic growth, debt obligations and increasing spending demands across key sectors.

The 2026/27 Budget Statement is expected to build on the 2026 Budget Policy Statement (BPS), which was earlier approved by the National Assembly and already set spending priorities for the new financial year.

According to Parliament, the approved BPS fixed the national government spending ceiling at Sh2.878 trillion, with major funding directed toward education, security, roads, healthcare and housing programmes.

Education remains one of the biggest beneficiaries in the allocation plan. The Teachers Service Commission has been allocated Sh422.95 billion, while the State Department for Higher Education and Research received Sh160.09 billion. Infrastructure development also features prominently, with the State Department for Roads allocated Sh232.11 billion.

Overall, the government’s spending framework projects total expenditure of about Sh4.7 trillion against expected revenues of Sh3.53 trillion for the 2026/27 financial year. The difference is expected to be financed through borrowing and support from development partners, adding to the country’s ongoing fiscal pressure.

The budget is also expected to reflect the Kenya Kwanza administration’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which focuses on agriculture, affordable housing, healthcare expansion, digital growth and support for small enterprises.

The Budget Statement is being delivered at a time when the government continues to face pressure to ease the cost of living while also managing rising public debt and sustaining economic recovery efforts across different sectors.

After the presentation, Parliament will debate the proposals before giving final approval ahead of the start of the new financial year on July 1.