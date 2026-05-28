Tennis Kenya strikes exchange programme partnership with France

Tennis Kenya President Wanjiru Mbugua-Karani has officially launched a sports partnership with the city of Istres in France aimed at fast-tracking the development of tennis in Kenya.

Speaking from Istres on Thursday, Karani said the partnership was agreed upon after meeting the city’s newly elected mayor, Robin Prétot, to establish a reciprocal exchange programme between the elite Istres Sport Tennis Club and Tennis Kenya.

She noted that the collaboration will give Kenyan youngsters an opportunity to train using top-quality facilities in France, while French players and coaches will also get a chance to visit Kenya and experience the country’s culture and tourism.

“It is a great opportunity for our players to be welcomed to this city. This is such a great step for Tennis Kenya and for the City of Istres,” said Mbugua-Karani.

She added that Kenyan athletes will benefit from elite coaching and access to the famous clay courts of Istres, where French tennis stars such as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gaël Monfils and Richard Gasquet trained during their early careers.

The partnership will also see French athletes and coaches travel to Nairobi for training and cultural exchange programmes.

“We are very honoured to have this relationship with Kenya. Improving this kind of partnership and cooperation is very important for our city and our country too,” said Mayor Robin Prétot.

The initiative has received backing from the Kenyan government and the Ministry of Sports, with players from both countries expected to train and compete together during bilateral exchange visits, further strengthening sports diplomacy between Kenya and France.