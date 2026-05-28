Olekina proposes moving seat of government from Nairobi to Kajiado or Isiolo

A call to rethink where Kenya hosts its central government offices has emerged after Narok Senator Ledama Olekina proposed relocating the seat of government away from Nairobi to other strategic areas such as Mosiro in Kajiado County or Isiolo, in an effort to ease pressure on the capital and promote more balanced national development.

In a statement shared on Thursday, Olekina said the heavy concentration of political and economic activity in Nairobi has overstretched infrastructure and slowed down growth in other regions. He argued that shifting the seat of government would help spread development more evenly across the country and reduce the burden on the capital.

“Nairobi cannot continue carrying the full weight of Kenya’s political and economic life. If we are serious about restoring order and unlocking real growth, we must take bold action to relocate the seat of government. Moving it to a strategic location like Mosiro in Kajiado County or Isiolo would ease congestion in Nairobi while opening up the rest of the country to meaningful development,” he highlighted.

He added that the continued concentration of national institutions in Nairobi has contributed to congestion, pressure on infrastructure, and unequal development between regions. He pointed to Kajiado County as one of the areas that could benefit from expanded economic activity if government functions are decentralized.

“Kajiado, in particular, presents an opportunity to expand economic activity beyond Nairobi and stimulate growth in other regions,” the Senator added.

Olekina warned that without structural changes, Nairobi will continue facing problems linked to rapid urban growth, including traffic jams, expansion of informal settlements, and strain on public services. He said these challenges are likely to persist if government functions remain centralized in the capital.

“As long as everything remains concentrated in Nairobi, we will keep facing the same cycle of congestion, migration pressure, political protest and short-term fixes,” he said.

He further argued that moving administrative functions to areas such as Kajiado or Isiolo would open up new economic corridors, attract investment, and create jobs outside Nairobi. According to him, this would also help integrate underdeveloped regions into the national economy.

“Relocating the capital is not just an idea, it is the step Kenya needs to grow sustainably and inclusively,” he said.

The proposal adds fresh momentum to an ongoing national debate on decentralisation, where Nairobi remains the main hub for government, business, and diplomacy. While the city continues to play a central role in driving the economy, concerns over congestion and unequal development have grown over time.

Supporters of decentralisation argue that spreading key institutions across different regions would ease pressure on Nairobi and promote fairer growth. Critics, however, point to the high cost and complexity involved in relocating core government functions.

Olekina’s remarks are expected to spark wider discussion on how the country can manage rapid urbanisation while ensuring balanced development across all regions.