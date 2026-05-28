Students feared dead in early morning fire at Utumishi Girls Academy

The Kenya Red Cross has reported a fire incident at Utumishi Girls Academy in Nakuru County that broke out at around 3:30am on Thursday, prompting a swift emergency response as rescue teams moved in to assist students and support ongoing operations at the school.

According to the humanitarian agency, its teams were immediately dispatched to the institution to help manage the situation and work alongside other emergency responders as investigations into the cause of the fire began.

“Following a fire incident reported at around 3:30am at Utumishi Girls Academy in Nakuru County, Kenya Red Cross responded to support the ongoing emergency response,” the organisation said.

The agency added that its “first responders, EMS Kenya ambulance crew and psychosocial support personnel” were deployed to the scene to assist in rescue efforts and provide support to affected students.

It further noted that the teams were offering emergency assistance and psychosocial support to students affected by the incident, although the extent of injuries and damage had not been confirmed by Thursday morning.

Authorities were still at the school assessing the situation and carrying out investigations into what may have caused the fire, with no official details released at the time of reporting.

More to follow...