Back-to-back fires hit Kariobangi and Waruku, destroy homes and businesses

Nairobi · David Abonyo ·
Back-to-back fires hit Kariobangi and Waruku, destroy homes and businesses
Fire. PHOTO/Radio Generation
In Summary

Waruku in Kileleshwa ward was also hit by a fire overnight that left at least 20 houses and 11 businesses badly affected

Nairobi on Tuesday morning faced two separate fire outbreaks within hours of each other, with major destruction reported in Kariobangi Light Industries and Waruku in Kileleshwa ward, leaving residents and traders counting heavy losses as emergency teams battled to contain the blazes.

In Kariobangi Light Industries, a fire broke out along the “Kwa Mbao line” in the early hours of May 26, 2026, tearing through sections of the industrial area and destroying property as thick smoke spread across the zone. Firefighters rushed to the scene and worked alongside local residents who tried to stop the flames from spreading further into nearby premises.

Emergency response teams remained at the site for hours as efforts continued to bring the situation under control. The cause of the fire had not been established by the time containment efforts were still ongoing, leaving uncertainty over what triggered the incident.

In a separate incident, Waruku in Kileleshwa ward was also hit by a fire overnight that left at least 20 houses and 11 businesses badly affected. Residents were forced to deal with losses as the flames spread through the densely populated settlement before responders managed to intervene.

According to Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai, the fire that broke out on May 25, 2026, severely affected at least 20 houses and 11 businesses

“Supervising fire extinguishers at night in Waruku. 20 houses and 11 businesses hugely affected,” he stated.

The back-to-back incidents have raised fresh concerns about fire preparedness and response capacity in both residential settlements and industrial zones across Nairobi, especially in areas prone to fast-spreading fires.

No casualties had been officially confirmed by Tuesday morning as investigations and recovery efforts continued in both locations.

Tags

Nairobi fire Kileleshwa Waruku Kariobangi emergency response Fire preparedness

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