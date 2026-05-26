IPOA chair recruitment enters interview stage with 16 candidates cleared

Sixteen candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment for the position of Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), with interviews set to run for three days from June 3 to June 5, 2026, at the Public Service Commission offices along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi.

The process comes after the exit of former IPOA Chairperson Isaack Hassan, who left the position following his appointment as a Judge of the Court of Appeal.

A notice published in the MyGov publication on May 26 shows that the Selection Panel reviewed applications submitted after the post was advertised in local newspapers on April 28 and April 30. The application period closed on May 19, 2026, before the panel proceeded to shortlist candidates for interviews.

“After considering the applications, the Selection Panel shortlisted Sixteen (16) candidates for the position of Chairperson to appear for interviews,” the notice stated.

Among those cleared for interviews are Jaafar Mohamed Sabir from Mandera, Patrick Blasius Owiny from Siaya, Jacinta Nyaboke Nyamosi from Kisii, Elizabeth Atieno Ayoo from Homa Bay, Juliet Wanjiku Murimi from Kiambu and Lilian Bokeeye Mahiri-Zaja from Migori, alongside other shortlisted applicants.

The interviews are expected to take place over three consecutive days, with candidates required to report at the Public Service Commission offices at scheduled times as set out by the panel.

Shortlisted applicants have been directed to arrive at least 20 minutes before their allocated interview slots and to carry original copies of their national identification documents, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, and clearance documents from relevant state agencies.

The required clearances include valid certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Higher Education Loans Board, registered Credit Reference Bureaus, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Candidates who obtained degrees from foreign universities have also been instructed to present recognition letters from the Commission for University Education as part of the vetting process.

The Selection Panel also opened a window for public input on the shortlisted candidates, calling for any credible information to be submitted through sworn affidavits before May 29, 2026.

“Members of the public are invited to avail any credible information of interest relating to any of the shortlisted candidates through sworn affidavits,” the notice read.

The recruitment exercise is being conducted under a Selection Panel chaired by Reuben Chirchir.