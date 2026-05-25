Alai raises alarm over Nairobi development approvals and public participation gaps

Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai has raised concerns over Nairobi’s development approval process, questioning public participation practices in high-rise projects.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, he cited alleged irregular meetings, weak resident involvement, and possible administrative bias in approvals.

Alai warned that rushed developments in areas like Kilimani and Westlands risk undermining sustainable urban planning and infrastructure capacity.

The MCA highlighted the growing tensions between residents, developers, and administrative authorities in Nairobi’s fast-expanding neighbourhoods.

His remarks come a few days after he stormed a public participation forum in Kileleshwa where administrators, including female chiefs, were present, with reports suggesting the meeting turned chaotic amid disputes over high-rise approvals in residential areas.

The incident reportedly involved confrontations during the session, which residents and officials say was meant to discuss a major development proposal.

The MCA, who has been vocal about alleged irregular approvals of buildings and manipulation of consultation processes, maintains that public participation is being undermined and that residents are often excluded from meaningful input.

He pointed to a specific development case involving a plot located at the junction of David Osieli and Woodfield Westlands Avenue, which he said had become a source of concern among nearby residents.

He described the history of the land, saying it was previously owned by the French Embassy before being sold less than a year ago. According to him, the property changed hands again shortly after the initial sale.

“The plot was previously owned by the French Embassy, and it was sold less than one year ago,” he noted.

He further alleged rapid speculative resale activity, claiming that the property was sold at significant profit within months before being acquired by a developer from the Chinese community.

The Kileleshwa MCA added that residents had raised objections to the scale of the development, arguing that the available documentation and consultation notices were insufficient.

According to him, notices indicated plans for a 20-floor structure with three basement levels and 400 apartments, which residents felt was excessive for the site.

He also criticised the handling of public participation meetings, alleging that they were poorly attended and poorly timed, limiting meaningful engagement.

He claimed that residents had requested postponement of a meeting due to transport disruptions but were ignored.

“You cannot come and bring a public participation event on a day where the whole transport system of the country has collapsed,” he noted.

The MCA also questioned the role of local administrators, including assistant chiefs and other officials, suggesting that their involvement in consultations had raised concerns among residents.

Alai further alleged that some public participation exercises may be compromised, suggesting that attendance lists could include individuals not from affected areas.

The MCA claimed that such practices undermine the credibility of Environmental Impact Assessments and public consultation processes, which are required under Kenyan law.

He also referenced concerns around the EIA process, insisting that it must be properly supervised by relevant authorities.

“This whole process has to be supervised by National Environment Management Authority, NEMA,” he highlighted.

Alai argued that public participation meetings should be conducted on neutral grounds rather than at development sites, to ensure fairness and transparency.

“You are not supposed to hold the meeting on the plot, because the development is a concern,” he said.

He criticised urban planning challenges in Nairobi, warning that rapid development is placing pressure on infrastructure in areas such as Kilimani, Parklands, Westlands, and Dagoretti.

He stated residents were already experiencing challenges such as power rationing and inadequate infrastructure.

“From 7pm to 9pm Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, there's power rationing,” he said.

Alai also cited concerns about resistance to infrastructure projects, including electricity substations, which he said had been opposed by residents in some cases.

He concluded by warning that failure to address planning and public participation issues could undermine Nairobi’s long-term sustainability, particularly in high-density urban zones experiencing rapid construction growth.