KEWOSA, Alai clash over alleged assault during public participation meeting in Nairobi

A political storm has erupted in Nairobi after the Kenya Women Senators Association (KEWOSA) accused Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai of allegedly assaulting two chiefs during a public participation meeting, an incident it says left the officials injured and hospitalized, even as the MCA strongly denies the claims and terms them politically motivated.

KEWOSA says the confrontation happened during a public participation forum in Kileleshwa, where two national government administrators were allegedly attacked while performing their duties. The association says Kileleshwa Chief Joyline Muthoni and Kilimani Chief Catherine Wanjiku were injured and taken to Nairobi Women’s Hospital for treatment.

In a statement dated May 20, 2026, KEWOSA said the two officials “sustained injuries following the assault and have since been admitted at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital for medical treatment.”

The association condemned the incident, saying it undermines constitutional governance and respect for public officers engaged in civic duties. It described the attack as serious and unacceptable in a democratic society.

KEWOSA said it was “a grave attack on women in public service, a direct affront to constitutional governance,” adding that it violates constitutional protections on dignity, equality, and freedom from violence under the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

It further stated that “violence against women in leadership and public administration cannot and must never be normalized in a constitutional democracy founded on the rule of law, equality, and human dignity.” It added that no public officer should be exposed to violence while carrying out lawful duties.

The association has called on the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to arrest and charge Robert Alai, and urged the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to move quickly with prosecution.

It also pushed for stronger protection measures for chiefs and assistant chiefs under the National Government Coordination Act, saying their safety during public participation forums must be guaranteed.

KEWOSA insisted that “no elected leader or public official is above the law,” urging leaders and citizens to reject violence, intimidation, and abuse against women in public service.

The statement was signed by KEWOSA chair Senator Veronica Maina, who said the association is committed to inclusive devolution and protection of women and vulnerable groups in governance.

In response, Robert Alai rejected the allegations, describing KEWOSA’s statement as “a reckless abuse of parliamentary proximity and a frontal assault on the rule of law.”

He cited Article 50(2)(a) of the Constitution, saying it guarantees “the presumption of innocence until the contrary is proved,” and accused KEWOSA of declaring him guilty before investigations are complete.

Alai termed the accusations “political persecution by press release,” and questioned what he called selective concern over violence cases involving leaders and citizens.

He further accused KEWOSA of acting as “a partisan instrument wielded against political targets,” saying it was ignoring Article 10 on public participation and due process protections under the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

He also said he had instructed his lawyers to consider defamation claims under Section 194 of the Penal Code and the tort of malicious falsehood.

Public participation is a constitutional requirement under Article 10, requiring citizen involvement in decision-making processes, with chiefs and assistant chiefs often coordinating such engagements at the grassroots level.

The dispute comes amid rising concern over the safety of public officers, especially women administrators, during politically charged engagements. KEWOSA says such incidents threaten trust in governance institutions.

However, Alai maintains he was acting within his mandate as an elected representative of Kileleshwa and says he will not be intimidated by political pressure.

No charges have been filed so far, and investigations into the incident are ongoing as authorities seek to establish what transpired during the meeting.