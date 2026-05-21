Ruto back from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan kicks off four-day Coast development tour

President William Ruto has begun a four-day development tour of the Coast region after returning to the country from official visits to Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, where he held diplomatic talks and participated in global housing discussions.

Ruto arrived in Mombasa on Thursday morning from Kazakhstan, where he had been on a state visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between Kenya and the Central Asian country.

During his trip, he also attended the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he addressed delegates in his role as the global champion for adequate housing, an honour he received from UN-Habitat following progress in Kenya’s housing programme. The forum brought together global leaders to discuss urban development and housing solutions.

He had been invited in recognition of his leadership and success in affordable housing and sustainable."

President William Ruto arrives in Mama Ngina Drive, Mombasa, on May 21, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto arrives in Mama Ngina Drive, Mombasa, on May 21, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

On landing, the President immediately kicked off his Coast itinerary with an engagement at Mama Ngina Drive in Mombasa County, where he is expected to oversee the issuance of title deeds to residents. The exercise is part of efforts to address long-standing land ownership challenges in the region.

State House officials said the tour is part of ongoing government programmes aimed at accelerating development projects along the Coast while resolving historical land issues affecting many families.

On Friday, Ruto will continue his visit in Lamu and Tana River counties, where he is expected to commission and inspect several development projects.

In Tana River County, he is set to officially open the Kipini Fish Port in Kipini town, a project designed to strengthen the blue economy and improve livelihoods for fishermen and traders.

The fish port is expected to create jobs, boost fish trade, and attract investment in the coastal region.

He will also visit Garsen, where he is scheduled to preside over the groundbreaking of the Affordable Housing Programme, the first Garsen Teachers Training College, and the Garsen Stadium.

In Kilifi County, the President is expected to lead the groundbreaking of the 12-kilometre Mjanaheri–Ngomeni Road project, being implemented by the Coast Development Authority with support from the Government of Kenya and the Government of Italy through Italian Cooperation.

Project officials say the road will improve connectivity between Mjanaheri, Ngomeni, and surrounding areas by easing access to schools, hospitals, markets, fish landing sites, and tourism areas.

President William Ruto is joined by coastal leader in Mama Ngina Drive , Mombasa on May 21, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto is joined by coastal leader in Mama Ngina Drive , Mombasa on May 21, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

The government says the project will also boost trade, attract investment, and create jobs for local residents, especially young people. The project is scheduled for completion in December.

On Sunday, Ruto is expected to attend a prayer service and thanksgiving ceremony in honour of Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs. The event will take place at Mnagoni School in Bamba, Kilifi County, and is expected to bring together political leaders, religious leaders, and residents from across the Coast.

The visit comes at a time of heightened development activity in the region as the government continues to roll out infrastructure projects and public service programmes aimed at boosting economic growth and improving livelihoods.