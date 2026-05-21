Martial Arts: Nairobi to Host ANZA MMA pro-fight featuring six nations on June 6

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Martial Arts: Nairobi to Host ANZA MMA pro-fight featuring six nations on June 6
Kenyan MMA fighters pictured during a past event in Nairobi. PHOTO/Nairobi Jiu-Jitsu Academy
In Summary

Five Kenyan fighters will feature on the card, with the event bringing together athletes from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan.

After almost six months out, six countries will be represented in Nairobi for the second edition of the ANZA Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Pro-Fight, now set for June 6, 2026, at Broadwalk Mall in Kenya’s capital.

Five Kenyan fighters will feature on the card, with the event bringing together athletes from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan.

Speaking in Nairobi at the Nairobi Jiu-Jitsu Academy, MMA coach Tomas Maule praised the Kenyan fighters selected for the event, saying ANZA MMA is playing a key role in the rapid growth of martial arts in East Africa.

He added that fighters such as Felista Mugo are already breaking into the professional ranks, expressing optimism that more Kenyan athletes will rise in the sport in the coming years.

Organisers confirmed a strong line-up of bouts, with Kenya’s Ali Abad headlining the main card in a featherweight clash against South Sudan’s Peter Bushak.

Abad, who impressed in the inaugural 2025 event at The Alchemist in Nairobi, returns after a standout performance and will be among the main attractions.

Kenya’s George “The Maverick” Itumo will face DR Congo’s Ken Boton in a bantamweight contest, while Kevin Odongo, known as “The King of TKO,” takes on Romain Kasase of DR Congo in a heavyweight bout.

The main card also features Tanzania’s Rashid Mlegelo against Zambia’s Chilufya in a featherweight showdown.

On the preliminary card, Nairobi Jiu-Jitsu Academy prospect Alhassan Mosasa will fight Kenya’s William Odino in a middleweight bout.

Other prelim fights include Zambia’s Mende against DR Congo’s Angtenda, Brian Munyi of Kenya facing Uganda’s Farouk Ogwal, South Sudan’s Thon against Uganda’s Mukiibi, and Leslie Masiga of Kenya opening the night against Uganda’s Justin Okot.

OFFICIAL FIGHT CARD

Main Card

  • Ali Abad (Kenya) vs Peter Bushak (South Sudan)
  • George Itumo (Kenya) vs Ken Boton (DR Congo)
  • Kevin Odongo (Kenya) vs Romain Kasase (DR Congo)
  • Rashid Mlegelo (Tanzania) vs Chilufya (Zambia)

Preliminary Card

  • Alhassan Mosasa (Kenya) vs William Odino (Kenya)
  • Mende (Zambia) vs Angtenda (DR Congo)
  • Brian Munyi (Kenya) vs Farouk Ogwal (Uganda)
  • Thon (South Sudan) vs Mukiibi (Uganda)
  • Leslie Masiga (Kenya) vs Justin Okot (Uganda)

Tags

Kenya Mixed Martial Arts Martial Arts

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