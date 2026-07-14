Sports
Kitale to host National Tong-IL Moo-Do Junior Championship
The championship will serve as the qualification pathway for the 13th Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championship.
The championship will serve as the qualification pathway for the 13th Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championship.
In a statement released on Sunday, the organisers said the mixed martial arts event attracted more than 1,000 fans, who witnessed nine consecutive finishes featuring fighters from six countries across East Africa.
Five Kenyan fighters will feature on the card, with the event bringing together athletes from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan.