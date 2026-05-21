Karate Federation names 50 ahead of East African Championships

The Kenya Karate Federation (Kenya Karate Federation) has named a squad of 50 karatekas ahead of the 2026 Union of African Karate Federations (Union of African Karate Federations) East African Championships, set to take place at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi from May 28 to 31.

Speaking at the team’s residential training camp in Nairobi on Wednesday, federation president Eng. Richard Binga congratulated the athletes who made the final squad, urging them to treat the home tournament with discipline and seriousness.

Binga said the championship will feature countries from across East Africa, including expansion entries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, with 14 nations expected to participate.

He added that Kenya will use the event as preparation for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games qualifiers in July and the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympics in September, while senior athletes will also be eyeing qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The federation has appointed four coaches for the tournament: David Kimani (Kata), Anthony Fondo (Kumite), Gladys Ndinda (Kata/Kumite), and Elizabeth Rokwaro (Kata/Kumite).

In the cadet (U-17) category, the team kata lineup includes Allan Gitonga, Jackson Sila, and Januarys Wambua. In cadet individual kata, Jackson Sila will compete, while Gitonga will also feature in kumite.

Loley Wambui leads the female cadet squad, alongside Veronica Wanjiru and Eliza Kahindi in individual kata. In the junior female category, Janet Washington, Flavin Kemunto, Margaret Nyevu, Gloria Kanini, and Faith Wanjiku will compete in kata.

The junior male team includes Boniface Muriithi, Dennis Macharia, Collins Ngugi, and Joshua Otieno.

In the senior male team kata, selectors settled on David Ngati, Julius Muya, Ben Kihachu, and Daniel Vaati, with David Ngati also competing in individual kata.

The senior female kata squad includes Mercy Mwangi, Georgina Kanini, Beatrice Mkamburi, and Flavin Kemunto.

In female individual kumite, the team features Rose Wanjiku, Anna Bonsensera, Georgina Kanini, Fatuma Mohamed, and Lydia Ooko, while the female team kumite squad includes Sevalyn Wekesa, Sharon Nzisa, Helida Otieno, Mercy Nyambura, and Happiness Nyangate.

In male individual kumite, John Thuo leads a team that also includes Derrick Makoha, Vincent Mboya, Eugene Obunde, and Joshua Macharia.

The male team kumite squad features John Kimani alongside Calvin Sills, Martin Maina, Collins Obange, Francis Wamukui, Moses Okeyo, and Andrew Ochieng.

The squad is completed by Thomas Sankara, Patrick Mangale, Ibrahim Omar, Mike Muoka, Giborn Juma, and Yabesh Ogeto, bringing the total to 50 athletes selected for the UFAK Region East Karate Championships in Nairobi.