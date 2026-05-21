Senators demand full disclosure on Haiti mission as questions grow over missing officer

Senators have put the government on the spot over Kenya’s peace support operation in Haiti, demanding full disclosure on what really happened during the deployment, including unresolved cases of missing officers, disputed deaths, and complaints over how returning personnel have been treated.

The debate has intensified in the Senate as lawmakers question whether families of affected officers have been given truthful and timely information.

Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana led the concerns, telling the House that families of officers linked to the mission are still struggling with unanswered questions, especially where there is no clear confirmation on what happened to their loved ones.

She raised particular concern over officer Benedict Kabiru Kuria, whose remains have not been recovered, leaving his family without closure.

“While Benedict Kabiru Kuria has been recognised as a fallen hero abroad, his family is without his remains or verified information on his fate. This lack of closure is deeply distressing and demands urgent accountability.”

She said the lack of clear communication has made the situation worse for families, even after the mission was declared complete. According to her, official recognition without full facts has only deepened their pain and uncertainty.

“Recognition without clarity only compounds their grief,” she added.

Kibwana called for a complete verification of all officers deployed to Haiti, including their current status and any unresolved incidents tied to the mission. She urged authorities to move with speed in addressing the concerns raised by families who are still waiting for answers.

Following the concerns, senators agreed that the matter should be taken up by the Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee, which will investigate the circumstances surrounding Kabiru’s reported death and also push for efforts to recover and return his remains to his family.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo also weighed in, questioning how the mission was handled before deployment, saying Parliament was not fully informed about what officers would face on the ground. He argued that key details were left out during briefing, raising concerns about transparency and preparedness.

“The mission to Haiti has a lot of unanswered questions. We were not given full disclosure as to exactly what the officers were going to go through,”

He further alleged that there were reports of an officer dying along the Kenya border in Katua, between Makueni and Machakos counties, and another case involving an officer allegedly deported under unclear circumstances. He said such claims point to deeper gaps in how information about the mission has been managed.

Maanzo also questioned the safety conditions under which officers operated, saying there were concerns raised about the quality of equipment and vehicles used during the deployment. He argued that if the claims are accurate, they expose serious weaknesses in planning and protection for officers sent on international duty.

“There were statements that officers ended up using old, unreliable vehicles, which increased their vulnerability to attack,”

He called for a full audit of the mission, including planning, logistics, and operational readiness, to establish whether officers were adequately supported throughout the deployment. Senators supporting the probe said accountability is necessary to restore public trust and ensure better handling of future missions.

The Senate has now forwarded the matter to the Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee for detailed investigation and a report back to the House.