KUCCPS to hold national webinar ahead of May 22 course revision deadline

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has announced a national webinar to guide 2025 KCSE candidates, parents, and guardians through the ongoing revision of university course choices ahead of the May 22 deadline, as thousands of students race to secure placement opportunities in universities and colleges.

The placement agency said the online session will take place on Wednesday, May 20, from 6pm to 7pm and will focus on the 2026 first revision of degree choices, including who should revise their courses, factors students should consider before changing programmes, and what follows after provisional placement.

According to KUCCPS, the webinar will be led by Chief Executive Officer Dr Agnes Mercy Wahome, who is expected to respond to questions from students and parents during a live question-and-answer session that will be streamed on Zoom, YouTube, Facebook, and X.

The agency said all Form Four leavers, parents, and guardians are invited to participate as KUCCPS steps up efforts to help students make informed decisions before the application and revision window closes.

The webinar comes as many 2025 KCSE candidates continue making fresh applications and revising course selections after KUCCPS reopened its online portal for students seeking university placement.

In a notice issued on Saturday, May 16, the placement agency announced that the application portal would remain open until May 22, allowing students who missed placement opportunities during the first application phase to apply again for available degree programmes.

KUCCPS said applicants who secured provisional placement into degree courses had already been informed through SMS notifications and updates posted on the student portal.

At the same time, students who did not secure placement during the first application phase were advised to revise their course choices and apply for programmes that still have vacancies in universities and colleges.

“We call upon all 2025 Form Four leavers who qualified for degree programmes but have not applied for placement, and those who applied but have not secured a course, to log into the system and apply again,” said Dr Agnes Mercy Wahome.

KUCCPS also cautioned students who had already received SMS confirmations showing they had secured provisional placement into degree programmes against making fresh applications during the current revision exercise.

The agency advised candidates who secured provisional placement to wait until July 2026 when KUCCPS is expected to officially release final university and course placement results.

KUCCPS further noted that highly competitive programmes such as Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Engineering had already been filled during the first application phase because of high demand and limited university capacity.

Students who missed slots in the competitive courses were encouraged to consider alternative programmes that still have available spaces in universities and colleges.