Adan Abdulla Mohamed sworn in as new KRA Commissioner General

News · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Adan Abdulla Mohamed sworn in as new KRA Commissioner General
Adan Abdulla Mohamed being sworn in as the new Commissioner General of the Kenya in Nairobi on May 20, 2026. PHOTO/HANDOUT
In Summary

He brings with him a long career spanning both the private sector and public service. In the banking sector, he previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Barclays Kenya and later as Managing Director overseeing Barclays operations across East and West Africa.

Adan Abdulla Mohamed has officially assumed office as the new Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority, starting a three-year term at a time when the government is under pressure to increase domestic revenue collection and strengthen tax compliance.

He was sworn in on Wednesday, May 20, at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, shortly after his appointment by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.

His appointment was formally announced through a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated May 18, 2026. The notice indicated that the appointment was made under Section 11(1) of the Kenya Revenue Authority Act and took effect from the same date.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 11 (1) of the Kenya Revenue Authority Act, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury appoints Adan Abdulla Mohamed to be the Commissioner General of Kenya Revenue Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 18th May, 2026,” the notice reads.

Mohamed replaces Humphrey Wattanga, who left the position in April 2026 after being appointed by President William Ruto as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Australia.

His arrival at the tax agency comes as the government pushes to widen the tax base, improve efficiency, and raise revenue amid tight fiscal demands.

He brings with him a long career spanning both the private sector and public service. In the banking sector, he previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Barclays Kenya and later as Managing Director overseeing Barclays operations across East and West Africa. He also served as Chief Administrative Officer for Barclays Africa, where he was responsible for operations across ten countries.

In government, Mohamed has previously held senior positions, including Cabinet Secretary for Industrialisation and Trade, and later the East African Community and regional development docket, where he was involved in regional integration and trade policy.

He now takes charge of the Kenya Revenue Authority at a moment when the agency is expected to improve revenue mobilisation and enhance tax administration systems.

Tags

Kenya Revenue Authority Adan Abdulla Mohamed Kenya Revenue Authority Act.

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