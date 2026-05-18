Adan Abdulla Mohamed appointed new KRA Commissioner General

Former CS Adan Abdulla Mohamed has been appointed the new Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for a three-year term starting May 18, 2026, placing him in charge of the country’s tax agency at a time when the government is pushing to increase local revenue collection.

The appointment was contained in a special Kenya Gazette notice dated May 18, 2026, and signed by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi Ng’ongo.

The notice stated that the appointment was made under Section 11(1) of the Kenya Revenue Authority Act.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 11 (1) of the Kenya Revenue Authority Act, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury appoints Adan Abdulla Mohamed to be the Commissioner General of Kenya Revenue Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 18th May, 2026,” the notice reads.

He replaces Humphrey Wattanga, whose tenure ended on April 8, 2026.

A native of Kutulo village in Mandera County, Mohamed attended Kangaru High School before earning a first-class Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi in 1989.

Mohamed assumes office as KRA faces mounting pressure to improve tax collection and support government financing amid a tough economic environment.

He has worked in both the banking industry and government, previously leading Barclays Bank Kenya, now Absa Bank Kenya, as Managing Director.

He later moved into public service and served as Cabinet Secretary for Industrialisation and Enterprise Development during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.