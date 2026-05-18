CS Murkomen accuses politicians of hijacking fuel price protests

The government has accused politicians of using anti-fuel price protests to stir violence and sponsor destruction across the country after demonstrations over rising fuel costs left four people dead and more than 30 others injured.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said security agencies had arrested at least 348 people linked to Monday’s unrest as authorities stepped up operations against groups blamed for looting, arson and attacks on businesses and public property.

Addressing the media on Monday, Murkomen claimed that what began as protests over the rising cost of fuel had in some areas turned into organised criminal activity driven by political interests.

“Today’s protests have once again been hijacked by political actors for political ends,” Murkomen said. “Looting, violence, blocking roads, and vandalizing public and private property can in no way bring down the oil prices.”

The CS said the increase in fuel prices was tied to the ongoing global political crisis but warned that destruction of businesses and transport disruption would deepen the country’s economic problems instead of offering solutions.

“The disruption of transport and closure of business can only worsen the situation,” he said.

Murkomen added that the government was already holding talks with players in the transport sector through the National Treasury and the Ministries of Energy and Transport in a bid to address concerns over the rising cost of fuel.

He further alleged that groups sponsored by what he described as rogue politicians had targeted projects linked to the government, businesses and people believed to support the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Among the incidents he cited were the looting of supermarkets said to belong to a pro-government MP, the burning of United Democratic Alliance offices in Makueni County and the torching of two trucks involved in the Mau Summit highway project.

“These are not coincidence, but a calculated move to spread fear and intimidate government supporters and innocent public servants,” he said.

Murkomen also connected the unrest to recent incidents of political intolerance, including the death of Rachel Wandeto following an alleged violent attack.

“We are witnessing a clear scheme where a section of political class is making incendiary statements to fuel intolerance and ethnic bigotry,” Murkomen said.

Even as he condemned the violence, the Interior CS praised Kenyans and sections of the transport industry who held peaceful demonstrations without disrupting public order.

He noted that many areas remained calm, including Nairobi’s central business district, though cases of looting and blocked roads were reported in Naivasha, Kitengela, Kithurai, Rongai, Kirinyaga and Kakamega.

“To those traveling, our security agencies are under instructions to ensure safety. The roads that were blocked have now been cleared and are ready for safe passage,” he said.

Murkomen warned that security agencies would continue pursuing those linked to the destruction and violence witnessed during the protests.

“We will intensify our fight against organised crime and its sponsors, who are hell-bent on propagating anarchy,” he said.

The demonstrations came as matatu operators across the country staged a nationwide strike over the latest fuel price increases announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The withdrawal of public service vehicles from the roads disrupted transport in Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, Kitale, Meru and other towns, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and forcing many to walk long distances or seek expensive alternatives.

Transport sector groups have since called on the government to intervene, lower fuel prices and introduce relief measures to cushion both operators and passengers from the growing cost of fuel.