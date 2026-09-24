Murkomen to oversee destruction of Sh8.2bn methamphetamine haul
The consignment was intercepted in October 2025 in an operation involving the Kenya Coast Guard Service and other security agencies.
The consignment was intercepted in October 2025 in an operation involving the Kenya Coast Guard Service and other security agencies.
The organisations claimed recent incidents point to an escalating pattern of surveillance, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances and harassment aimed at silencing civic actors advocating for transparency and public finance accountability.
Speaking during a church service in Maralal Ward, Samburu County on Sunday, Murkomen ordered the County Commissioner to conclude interviews for the positions within a week to allow successful candidates to be deployed immediately.
Murkomen said one of the biggest difficulties facing police is that many of those involved in such incidents do not initially appear to be part of organised crime.
Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, Murkomen said at least 348 suspects had already been arrested as the government intensified security operations against what he described as organised criminal gangs behind the chaos witnessed in several parts of the country.
Murkomen on Sunday, alongside Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, visited the victim, identified as Rachel Wandeto, and said the government would take measures to curb divisive and inflammatory political rhetoric that fuels hate and radicalisation.
Speaking at the burial of Transport CS Davis Chirchir’s father, late Edwin Kipchirchir Koech, in Bomet County, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen said their long working relationship began in a devolved government task force and later shaped Cabinet cooperation.
The ministry further clarified that Murkomen has no connection whatsoever to the disputed property, stressing that he has no personal or official interest in it.
Speaking on Thursday during the launch of the Usalama Cover, which formally onboards officers from the National Police Service and the Kenya Prison Service onto the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund under the Social Health Authority, Murkomen said the government has significantly improved officers’ welfare and now expects professionalism in return.
Speaking at the finals of the AI hackathon hosted by the National Intelligence Research Unit on Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen signaled the end of the manual era.
Eid Al Fitr, which means "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is one of the most significant holidays in the Islamic calendar.
Appearing before the Senate Plenary on Wednesday, Murkomen said areas such as Kitengela, parts of Nairobi and Machakos have long been hotspots for criminal activity linked to political patronage.
Murkomen emphasized that proper and regular training is key to reducing incidents of police brutality during public gatherings.
The service said the Regional Police Commander for Central directed officers from the Nyeri Criminal Investigations Office to secure the scene and commence investigations, while the Inspector General ordered the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to conduct parallel inquiries.
Murkomen called on parents to take responsibility for their children’s whereabouts, noting that strong family and community involvement is key to keeping young people from going astray.
The footage, which has sparked widespread outrage on social media, reportedly shows uniformed officers attacking a civilian, raising alarm among human rights organisations and community leaders who are calling for an immediate investigation.
Murkomen warned that individuals involved in the sale or movement of illegal firearms and ammunition would face “decisive action,” saying such activities continue to fuel insecurity.
The areas affected are Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Karray, Hillo Hudda, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Irress Shindia, Hillo Rabaalee, and Hillo Godde Haroressa.
Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen warns criminal gangs are emerging as a major national security threat in Kenya, fuelled by politics, rogue businesses and compromised officers, as the state plans intelligence-led crackdowns.
Murkomen said the 16 Days of Activism should serve as a strong reminder that the country must put more effort into preventing abuse and supporting survivors. He explained that many families continue to face different types of violence that leave long-term harm.
The CS said the withdrawals were timely because election campaigns had ended, and there was no longer a need for politicians to be constantly escorted. He added that any person attempting to interfere with the voting process would be treated like any other suspect under the law.
Murkomen added that security officers have prepared for a peaceful exercise and will focus on making sure every voter, including those who worry about violence, feels safe enough to participate.
According to the 2024/2025 Annual Administration of Justice Report, the number of criminal cases dropped from 105,000 last year to 98,000 this year. While this decline is a positive trend, offenses such as assault, theft, and drug-related crimes remain widespread, continuing to dominate the crime landscape.
Speaking during the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya Annual Report 2024–2025 and the Justice Sector Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning Framework at Safari Park Hotel on November 10, Murkomen said no institution can work effectively in isolation.
Speaking during a Sunday service at the PEFA Church in Sotik Sub-County on November 9, 2025, Murkomen pledged that the exercise meant to recruit 10,000 officers will not have any cases of malpractice
Murkomen also warned against individuals seeking to exploit the tragedy for personal gain, saying firm action would be taken against anyone attempting to file false claims or interfere with the process.
Murkomen explained that while the boda boda sector has become a major source of employment for youths nationwide, insufficient regulation has caused disorder and insecurity due to unregistered riders and lack of accountability.
Access challenges remain one of the biggest setbacks for the search teams, who are struggling through muddy slopes, fallen trees and blocked roads. Air support has been mobilised to ferry the injured, move emergency supplies and reach cut-off families who cannot be accessed by road. Residents and volunteers have joined the effort, digging through collapsed soil and searching riverbanks as hope slowly fades but determination remains strong.
CS Murkomen said Endo Ward in the area recorded 19 deaths, Embobut-Embolot Ward lost 5 people, while Sambirir Ward lost 2.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said government-led rescue and humanitarian efforts were in full gear as teams raced against time to locate survivors and provide relief to those displaced.