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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Murkomen

Murkomen warns police on performance as new medical cover rolls out
News

Murkomen warns police on performance as new medical cover rolls out

Speaking on Thursday during the launch of the Usalama Cover, which formally onboards officers from the National Police Service and the Kenya Prison Service onto the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund under the Social Health Authority, Murkomen said the government has significantly improved officers’ welfare and now expects professionalism in return.

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Police begin probe into Nyeri church service chaos
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Police begin probe into Nyeri church service chaos

The service said the Regional Police Commander for Central directed officers from the Nyeri Criminal Investigations Office to secure the scene and commence investigations, while the Inspector General ordered the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to conduct parallel inquiries.

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Elgeyo Marakwet death toll rises to 32 as search for missing villagers continues
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Elgeyo Marakwet death toll rises to 32 as search for missing villagers continues

Access challenges remain one of the biggest setbacks for the search teams, who are struggling through muddy slopes, fallen trees and blocked roads. Air support has been mobilised to ferry the injured, move emergency supplies and reach cut-off families who cannot be accessed by road. Residents and volunteers have joined the effort, digging through collapsed soil and searching riverbanks as hope slowly fades but determination remains strong.

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