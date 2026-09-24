Murkomen to oversee destruction of Sh8.2bn methamphetamine haul

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is expected to oversee the destruction of 1,036kg of methamphetamine worth an estimated Sh8.2 billion, more than a year after the drugs were seized from a vessel off the Kenyan coast.

The narcotics were taken to Bamburi Cement Factory in Mombasa on Thursday, September 24, where security and law enforcement officers assembled for the destruction exercise.

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja and his deputy, Eliud Lagat have already arrived in Mombasa.

Before the drugs are to be destroyed, analyst Dennis Owino carried out a preliminary field test on the seized methamphetamine as officials completed the required procedures.

The consignment was intercepted in October 2025 in an operation involving the Kenya Coast Guard Service and other security agencies.

The seizure later became part of a major drug trafficking case involving six Iranian nationals who are facing charges before the Shanzu Law Courts.

The six suspects remain in custody at Shimo La Tewa Prison as the court case continues.

The destruction followed a series of procedures involving lawyers representing the different parties in the case. The seized drugs were transported to Bamburi, where they were examined and tested before the exercise could proceed.

Officers from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Kenya Coast Guard Service and Interpol were also at the site as authorities prepared to destroy the consignment.

The drugs were displayed at the facility as officials carried out the final checks and testing required before their destruction.

The seizure has also drawn attention to the use of Kenya's coastline and maritime routes in the movement of narcotics, with different security agencies involved in monitoring the country's waters and coastal areas.

Investigators are continuing to establish the source of the shipment and its intended destination.

The 1,036kg consignment, estimated to be worth Sh8.2 billion, is among the major methamphetamine seizures associated with Kenya's coast.

The October 2025 interception involved the Coast Guard and other security agencies and resulted in the drugs being held as evidence while investigations and court processes continued.

The destruction of the narcotics will remove the seized consignment from circulation as the criminal proceedings against the six Iranian nationals proceed.

The suspects are charged with drug trafficking at Shanzu Law Courts, but the allegations against them have not been finally determined by the court.

The methamphetamine had been kept as evidence while investigators pursued the case and the court-supervised legal procedures relating to the seizure were completed.