Coast
Murkomen to oversee destruction of Sh8.2bn methamphetamine haul
The consignment was intercepted in October 2025 in an operation involving the Kenya Coast Guard Service and other security agencies.
The consignment was intercepted in October 2025 in an operation involving the Kenya Coast Guard Service and other security agencies.
The Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) said personnel from its Shimoni Station responded to a distress call and launched a search-and-rescue operation on Saturday, August 1, 2026.
Inspector Kemei told the court that the investigation was launched on October 19, 2025, following intelligence reports that the Kenya Navy had intercepted a suspicious vessel believed to be involved in drug trafficking.
The patrol boat is expected to support enforcement actions such as intercepting suspicious vessels.