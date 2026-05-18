ODM to push Gov't for fuel relief, says Oburu

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga says the party will engage President William Ruto over rising fuel prices that continue to increase the cost of living for many Kenyans.

Speaking during the ODM Nyanza Delegates Consultative Forum in Kisumu, Oburu said global events, including conflict in the Middle East, had contributed to the sharp rise in fuel prices. However, he maintained that the government could still ease the burden through tax adjustments.

“We know the price of fuel is high. And our people are suffering. This is an international phenomenon which is happening because of some war in the Middle East. But we are going to approach our government. We are going to approach President Ruto. We are going to talk and see how people can be given some relief. The prices are too high,” he stated.

Oburu also called on the National Treasury, led by Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, to consider lowering or removing some taxes imposed on fuel products.

“We have our Minister of Finance here, John Mbadi. And I’m sure, Mbadi, you can remove some taxes. You can lower them or remove them completely,” he remarked.

His remarks come as transport operators across the country prepare for a nationwide strike on Monday over the latest fuel price increase. The planned industrial action has been backed by groups under the Transport Sector Alliance, including matatu owners, truckers, boda boda operators, taxi associations, bus operators, and private motorists.

The organisations confirmed after a consultative meeting on May 17, 2026, that the strike would proceed as scheduled.

At the same forum, Oburu defended ODM’s political direction and reiterated the party’s long-standing commitment to fighting for the interests of ordinary Kenyans.

“Our party has a long history. And we have a history of serving the interest of Kenyans. We have the interest of fighting for the freedom of Kenyans. And that cannot change,” he asserted.

He said ODM remained guided by the ideals established by the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

“That was started by Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and we are continuing on the same path. It is like River Nile starting from Lake Victoria and flowing slowly through Egypt up to the Mediterranean Sea,” he said.

Oburu further stated that ODM continues to pursue its agenda through cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza administration under what he described as a structured engagement framework.

“We have a very clear agenda. Our agenda is to get power for our people. And we have a clear path to go. We are here in a broad-based government where our leader, Raila Odinga, left us,” he stated.