You have no capacity to advise me! CS Mbadi hits out at Winnie Odinga

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has hit out at East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Winnie Odinga, dismissing her criticism of his leadership and defending his political credentials amid growing debate over succession politics in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Speaking on Saturday, Mbadi said he would not accept what he termed “petty and juvenile politics” from leaders he accused of lacking political experience.

“Yesterday I saw some people trying to advise me on how to be a Minister for Finance, you can’t. You have no capacity to advise me,” Mbadi said.

The CS defended his long political career, citing his service within ODM and Parliament as evidence of his leadership experience.

“I have been chairman of ODM under Raila Odinga for 10 years, I have been Minority Leader for five years, I am now minister for two years. It’s not a mean achievement,” he said.

Mbadi further noted that he had also served as Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, arguing that leadership and political guidance should come from individuals with electoral experience.

“You can’t come from nowhere and start advising me. First seek an elective position, get elected, and then people will start advising and nurturing you,” he added.

Mbadi warned that he was ready to confront political rivals openly if challenged.

“If you want to come to the field to fight with me politically, I am ready,” he said.

At the same time, the Treasury CS called for respect toward senior political leaders and acknowledged Raila Odinga’s enduring influence in Kenyan politics.

“The only thing I said is Raila is now not with us for six months. Dropping his name is not going to help us; we must now respect the leadership that is there,” Mbadi stated.

He described Raila as a towering political figure whose influence would be difficult to replace.

“I know there is no one who has fitted into the shoes of Raila, and probably there will be none. Even if there will be one, it will take time,” he said.

“As a community, our pillar is gone, but we still have a future. We must still soldier forward,” he added.

His remarks come after Winnie Odinga drew a clear line on the role of the National Treasury, insisting that it must remain insulated from political confrontation after the CS made remarks believed to have been directed at the Odinga family.

“The National Treasury is not a political office. The National Treasury of the Republic of Kenya is not a personal office,” she said.

She emphasised that the institution is central to safeguarding Kenya’s economy and should not be used as a platform for public disputes.

“The National Treasury is not a political office. The National Treasury of the Republic of Kenya is not a personal office. The National Treasury of the largest economy in East and Central Africa is not a platform for you to abuse us and talk to us wherever you want. That is where we carry our economy. Kazi ya hiyo ofisi ni kulinda thamani ya pesa ya wananchi,” she noted.