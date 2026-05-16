Kibra Drug Bust: Police nab suspected cannabis peddler

Police in Nairobi have arrested a suspected drug trafficker following a covert operation conducted in Kibra Sub-County as authorities intensify efforts to combat narcotics trade and substance abuse across the country.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers from Kibra Police Station carried out the intelligence-led operation in the Lindi area on Thursday, targeting a suspect believed to have been involved in narcotics distribution within the informal settlement for an extended period.

Police described the suspect as a “notorious and elusive narcotics trafficker” who had allegedly been operating discreetly in the area before officers moved in and caught him by surprise during the raid.

“The raid caught the suspect completely off guard, with officers finding him actively rolling sticks of cannabis sativa, preparing the narcotics for distribution,” the police said in a statement.

Authorities said a thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of cannabis and related materials believed to have been intended for street-level sale.

Among the items recovered were 86 rolls of cannabis sativa already prepared in cigarette-sized form and ready for distribution, approximately 200 grams of unprocessed cannabis, 48 pieces of cannabis cakes suspected to have been prepared for sale, and 25 rolling papers commonly used in packaging and preparing cannabis products.

Police said the suspect was immediately taken into custody and remains detained pending arraignment in court.

“The suspect is in police custody pending arraignment in court, as investigators pursue further inquiries to uncover possible links to wider narcotics distribution networks operating within Nairobi and beyond,” the statement added.

The arrest comes amid growing concern over the impact of drug trafficking and substance abuse in many urban centres, particularly among young people. Authorities warned that narcotics trade continues to fuel insecurity, addiction and social instability in affected communities.

“Across Kenya, drug trafficking and substance abuse have become more than just a criminal enterprise — they have turned into a social catastrophe, leaving behind addiction and violence, fuelling crime, destroying families, and robbing communities of peace,” the police noted.

The National Police Service said it would continue strengthening intelligence-driven operations targeting traffickers, suppliers and distributors of illegal substances in different parts of the country.

Officials also reiterated the importance of community cooperation in combating drug-related crimes, urging members of the public to report suspicious activities through police stations and official communication channels.

“The National Police Service continues to intensify intelligence-led crackdowns on traffickers and suppliers while strengthening community policing initiatives,” the statement said.

Residents were encouraged to share information through emergency numbers 999 and 911, as well as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ toll-free reporting line and WhatsApp platform.

The latest operation underscores ongoing efforts by security agencies to dismantle narcotics networks and curb the spread of illegal drugs within Nairobi and other urban centres.