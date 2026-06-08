Miwani police recover cannabis after accident on Chemelil–Miwani–Kisumu Road

Police in Miwani, Kisumu County, have recovered narcotic drugs after a road accident along the Chemelil–Miwani–Kisumu Road at Ombeyi Junction on June 7, 2026, where a vehicle veered off and rolled into a ditch.

Officers say cannabis sativa was found inside the abandoned car, while occupants fled the scene. Investigations are ongoing as authorities link the incident to suspected drug trafficking operations in the region.

In a statement on Monday, officers from Miwani Police Station responded to the scene where a white Mazda CX-5, registration number KDX 905A, had veered off the road and rolled into a ditch.

The service added that members of the public had already rescued the occupants before police arrived, but the individuals later fled the scene.

Police noted that “a thorough search and processing of the accident scene revealed that the vehicle was transporting cannabis sativa,” which was recovered and secured as exhibits for further investigation.

The vehicle was later towed to Miwani Police Station and detained pending further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the ownership of the consignment.

Authorities said investigations are underway to establish the identities of the occupants who abandoned the vehicle and fled after the crash.

Police further indicated that the recovered narcotics will be subjected to forensic analysis as part of efforts to determine the scale and origin of the suspected trafficking operation.

The National Police Service appreciated members of the public who promptly reported the incident and assisted at the scene before officers arrived.

It added that cooperation between the public and law enforcement remains critical in addressing crime and ensuring a timely response to incidents involving suspected illegal activity.

The service also encouraged continued reporting of suspicious activity through official channels, including the nearest police station and emergency numbers 999 and 911, as well as the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

Police stressed that the incident highlights ongoing efforts to dismantle networks involved in narcotics trafficking and to improve public safety along major transport corridors.

Investigators believe the use of private vehicles along busy highways continues to be a common method for transporting illegal substances across counties, prompting increased surveillance and road safety checks.

Authorities said the recovered cannabis sativa has been securely stored as exhibits while the abandoned Mazda CX-5 remains in police custody for further inspection and evidentiary processing.

The National Police Service reiterated its commitment to intensifying operations targeting drug trafficking networks and preventing the distribution of narcotics within communities.

It added that enhanced intelligence-led policing and community cooperation are key components in disrupting supply chains and ensuring offenders are brought to justice.

Police said inquiries will continue to determine whether the accident was linked to attempts to evade law enforcement or other criminal activity involving narcotics transportation.

The service concluded that efforts to strengthen road monitoring and inter-agency coordination will continue as part of broader national security measures aimed at reducing drug-related crime across the country.