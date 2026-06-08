Munyi, Odongo shine at ANZA MMA Pro Fight Night

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Munyi, Odongo shine at ANZA MMA Pro Fight Night
Kenya's Brian Munyi pictured in a boxing position on June 6, 2026, during the Pro fight night in Nairobi
In Summary

In a statement released on Sunday, the organisers said the mixed martial arts event attracted more than 1,000 fans, who witnessed nine consecutive finishes featuring fighters from six countries across East Africa.

Kenya's Brian Munyi defeated Uganda's Henry Kirangwa via technical knockout (TKO) to claim the Knockout of the Night award, while Kevin Odongo's third-round victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo's Romain Kasase earned him Fight of the Night honours during the second edition of the ANZA MMA Pro Fight Night held at Broadwalk Mall in Nairobi on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

In a statement released on Sunday, the organisers said the mixed martial arts event attracted more than 1,000 fans, who witnessed nine consecutive finishes featuring fighters from six countries across East Africa.

"The sold-out event featured elite MMA fighters from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, showcasing the depth of talent emerging across the region," the statement read.

Brian Munyi of Chanuka Self Defence, who also serves as the MMA Commissioner of the Kenya Oriental Combat Sports Federation, impressed with a dominant display against Kirangwa. His TKO victory earned him the ANZA MMA Knockout of the Night bonus and sparked celebrations among the home crowd.

Another highlight of the night was the heavyweight showdown between Kenya's Kevin Odongo and DRC powerhouse Romain Kasase. Competing in the 118-kilogram category, the two fighters delivered a thrilling contest before Odongo secured a TKO victory in the closing minutes of the third round. The bout was later named Fight of the Night.

Official Fight Results

  • Justin Okot (Uganda) def. Leslie Masiga (Kenya)
  • Mukiibi (Uganda) def. Thon (South Sudan) via submission
  • Mende (Zambia) def. Angtenda (DR Congo)
  • Alhassan Mosala (Kenya) def. Julius Osodo (Kenya) via second-round TKO
  • Brian Munyi (Kenya) def. Henry Kirangwa (Uganda) via TKO
  • Kevin Odongo (Kenya) def. Romain Kasase (DR Congo) via third-round TKO
  • Rashid Mlegelo (Tanzania) def. Chilufya (Zambia) via rear-naked choke submission
  • George Itumo (Kenya) def. Ken Boton (DR Congo) via TKO
  • Ouhsummer Ali Abad (Kenya) def. Peter Busak (South Sudan) via shotgun armbar submission

Performance Bonuses

  • Knockout of the Night: Brian Munyi
  • Submission of the Night: Rashid Mlegelo
  • Fight of the Night: Kevin Odongo vs Romain Kasase

Tags

Kenya Martial Arts ANZA MMA

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